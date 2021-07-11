Sports Illustrated home
Report: Chelsea Told Haaland Transfer 'Extremely Unlikely' This Summer

A blow for Chelsea.
It is 'extremely unlikely' that Chelsea will sign Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland this summer, according to reports in Germany.

Chelsea have been heavily linked with the 20-year-old, who is seen as Thomas Tuchel's 'main priority'.

However, as per BILD, a move for the forward would be extremely unlikely this summer.

Haaland 1

The German outlet report that alongside Real Madrid, Manchester United and Manchester City are Chelsea, who Haaland would consider signing for 'in the future;. 

However, any transfer this summer is unlikely to happen. Dortmund can hold the striker until next summer, when his £68 million release clause becomes active.

Chelsea are in a position to spend big this summer and their intent will be shown by how much they are willing to offer to try to land Haaland this summer as Dortmund value the striker at £150 million.

Tuchel's men have also eyed alternatives in Inter Milan's Romelu Lukaku and Tottenham's Harry Kane but Haaland ramains the number one target. 

What Thomas Tuchel has said on summer acquisitions

“Two or three (signings) could be very, very good. It’s a constant thing to never deny change; that you always bring new energy, new guys who question the old beliefs, who challenge everybody in the training and in matches, so I think it’s a good thing.

"We don’t need another seven and another complete turnover because it’s also our job to keep on improving, because we have still a young squad and it’s not about stealing from them the chance to prove it again, that they are capable of growing and evolving. But we have some ideas, of course, to make the group stronger, and I think this can always be a positive thing to challenge all of us."

Haaland 2
Report: Chelsea's Erling Haaland Transfer is 'Extremely Unlikely' This Summer

