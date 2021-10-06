Report: RB Leipzig Set Christopher Nkunku Valuation Amid Chelsea Interest

Chelsea have learned how much it will take to sign RB Leipzig midfielder Christopher Nkunku, according to reports.

It had been previously reported that Chelsea were among clubs such as Real Madrid and Manchester City that his agent Pini Zahavi had offered the midfielder to.

Thomas Tuchel, who had previously worked with Nkunku during their time at PSG together, is claimed to be 'keen to work with the midfielder again'.

Sipa USA

Now the 23-year-old could be on the move next summer, Leipzig have set their valuation.

As per BILD in Germany via Sport Witness, will look for a 'new transfer record' if the Frenchman is to depart which will be in excess of €60 million.

Nkunku played 29 times under Tuchel in Paris, and any doubts the German had over the midfielder have not been 'finally dispelled'.

Sipa USA

Leipzig are in an 'ideal negotiating position' after Nkunku signed a five-year deal in 2019 upon his arrival from PSG. He also doesn't have a release clause in his contract.

Chelsea are stacked with quality and depth in the midfield department. It'll be up to them now to decide whether it will be worth paying the fee that Leipzig are set to demand if the Blues do decide to act on the links.

More Chelsea Coverage



Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube