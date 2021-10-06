October 6, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Report: Chelsea Told How Much They Will Need to Pay to Land RB Leipzig Star Christopher Nkunku

Author:

Chelsea have learned how much it will take to sign RB Leipzig midfielder Christopher Nkunku, according to reports.

It had been previously reported that Chelsea were among clubs such as Real Madrid and Manchester City that his agent Pini Zahavi had offered the midfielder to.

Thomas Tuchel, who had previously worked with Nkunku during their time at PSG together, is claimed to be 'keen to work with the midfielder again'.

sipa_35368970

Now the 23-year-old could be on the move next summer, Leipzig have set their valuation. 

As per BILD in Germany via Sport Witness, will look for a 'new transfer record' if the Frenchman is to depart which will be in excess of €60 million.

Nkunku played 29 times under Tuchel in Paris, and any doubts the German had over the midfielder have not been 'finally dispelled'. 

sipa_35368971

Leipzig are in an 'ideal negotiating position' after Nkunku signed a five-year deal in 2019 upon his arrival from PSG. He also doesn't have a release clause in his contract. 

Chelsea are stacked with quality and depth in the midfield department. It'll be up to them now to decide whether it will be worth paying the fee that Leipzig are set to demand if the Blues do decide to act on the links. 

More Chelsea Coverage

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

sipa_35377579
Transfer News

Report: RB Leipzig Set Christopher Nkunku Valuation Amid Chelsea Interest

45 seconds ago
sipa_35417618
News

International Watch: Jorginho, Marcos Alonso & Cesar Azpilicueta to Face Off as Italy Play Spain in Nations League

25 minutes ago
sipa_35419620
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Are Watching Bayer Leverkusen Star Florian Wirtz Amid European Interest

45 minutes ago
sipa_35263579
News

Tino Livramento Makes Reece James Admission Following Chelsea Departure

1 hour ago
pjimage (2)
News

'We Have More Possibilities' - Thomas Tuchel Discusses Saul Niguez & Ruben Loftus Cheek's Chelsea Roles

1 hour ago
sipa_35119381
News

Tino Livramento on Playing Against His Former Club Chelsea

2 hours ago
sipa_35001734
News

Chelsea Delighted to Have 'Fantastic' Trio of Midfielders, Says Thomas Tuchel

2 hours ago
sipa_35371905
News

'Maybe One Day' - Former Blue Tino Livramento Hints at Chelsea Return

2 hours ago