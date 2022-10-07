Skip to main content
Report: Chelsea 'Top Favourites' To Sign Jude Bellingham Next Summer

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

Report: Chelsea 'Top Favourites' To Sign Jude Bellingham Next Summer

Chelsea are considered top favourites to sign Jude Bellingham next summer.

Jude Bellingham is set to leave Borussia Dortmund next summer, and has a whole host of clubs on his tale chasing his signature. The English midfielder captained the German club in the Champions League against Sevilla midweek, and scored a cracking goal to add more fuel to his stocks.

Real Madrid, Chelsea, Manchester City and Liverpool are all said to be clamouring for his signature, but it has now been reported that Chelsea are one of the top favourites to sign Jude.

Todd Boehly is prepared to put together a package to sign the player, and it would be a massive statement if Chelsea managed to get him.

Jude Bellingham

Chelsea are top favourites to sign Jude Bellingham.

According to BILD in Germany, Chelsea alongside Manchester City are top favourites to sign Jude Bellingham next summer. Bellingham is expected to leave Borussia Dortmund, and the London club and the blue side of Manchester are considered favorites.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Jude Bellingham

Chelsea will definitely be in the race for Jude Bellingham.

Real Madrid and Liverpool also have a huge interest, but they are now considered outisders compared to Chelsea and Manchester City in the race. The price tag for the player will be massive, and will sit at around £130million.

Chelsea are prepared to pay, as they look to rejuvenate a midfield that has been poor this season as far as the standards at the club go.

Jude Bellingham would be the perfect addition, and Chelsea look to be frontrunners in the race.

Read More Chelsea Stories

Christopher Vivell
Transfer News

Report: Christopher Vivell Set To Join Chelsea As Technical Director

By Dylan McBennett
MArc Cucurella
Match Coverage

Chelsea Team News: Marc Cucurella, N'Golo Kante And Wesley Fofana

By Dylan McBennett
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang vs Crystal Palace
Transfer News

Report: PSG In Talks With Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's Entourage

By Dylan McBennett
Mateo Kovacic
Match Coverage

Chelsea Transfer Room Writers Predictions: Chelsea Vs Wolves

By Luka Foley
Chelsea fans at Stamford Bridge
Match Coverage

Premier League: Chelsea Vs Wolves Match Preview

By Luka Foley
Rafael Leao
Transfer News

Report: Tottenham Set To Rival Chelsea For Rafael Leao

By Dylan McBennett
Wesley Fofana
News

Report: Wesley Fofana Could Miss A Month of Chelsea Action

By Melissa Edwards
Fran Kirby battling with Megan Rapinoe
Match Coverage

How To Catch Chelsea Women Stars In Action Against The USA

By Melissa Edwards