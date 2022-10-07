Report: Chelsea 'Top Favourites' To Sign Jude Bellingham Next Summer

Jude Bellingham is set to leave Borussia Dortmund next summer, and has a whole host of clubs on his tale chasing his signature. The English midfielder captained the German club in the Champions League against Sevilla midweek, and scored a cracking goal to add more fuel to his stocks.

Real Madrid, Chelsea, Manchester City and Liverpool are all said to be clamouring for his signature, but it has now been reported that Chelsea are one of the top favourites to sign Jude.

Todd Boehly is prepared to put together a package to sign the player, and it would be a massive statement if Chelsea managed to get him.

Chelsea are top favourites to sign Jude Bellingham. IMAGO / Kirchner-Media

According to BILD in Germany, Chelsea alongside Manchester City are top favourites to sign Jude Bellingham next summer. Bellingham is expected to leave Borussia Dortmund, and the London club and the blue side of Manchester are considered favorites.

Chelsea will definitely be in the race for Jude Bellingham. IMAGO / Moritz Müller

Real Madrid and Liverpool also have a huge interest, but they are now considered outisders compared to Chelsea and Manchester City in the race. The price tag for the player will be massive, and will sit at around £130million.

Chelsea are prepared to pay, as they look to rejuvenate a midfield that has been poor this season as far as the standards at the club go.

Jude Bellingham would be the perfect addition, and Chelsea look to be frontrunners in the race.

Read More Chelsea Stories