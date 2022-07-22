Report: Chelsea & Tottenham Approach £40M Rated Newcastle United Star

Chelsea are looking to sign a winger this summer and Newcastle United's Allan Saint-Maximin could be the answer.

Despite signing Raheem Sterling and making him the highest earner at the club, Chelsea are still looking for another forward player in this transfer window.

Raphinha was heavily linked to the Blues, but the Brazilian basically forced a move to Barcelona.

Apart from him, not many other names have really been linked with a move to Stamford Bridge.

IMAGO / News Images

That is until now. Newcastle's dynamic and skilful winger Allan Saint-Maximin has now been reported as a potential target for Thomas Tuchel's side.

According to The Athletic, Chelsea, Antonio Conte's Tottenham and a few other European sides are thought to have made tentative enquiries to sign the Frenchman.

The report states that these side are hoping to land Saint-Maximin for a knockdown price due to him potentially being surplus to requirements at St James Park.

IMAGO / Colorsport

However, The Atheltic go on to say that Newcastle would only let the 25-year-old leave this summer if they got an offer in excess of £40m.

This fee is said to have extinguished any serious interest in him from the previously mentioned clubs.

In fact, Newcastle United are said to have been in contact with his representatives about signing a new contract.

It looks like this deal won't be possible for the Blues but you never know, stranger things have happened.

