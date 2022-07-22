Skip to main content

Report: Chelsea & Tottenham Approach £40M Rated Newcastle United Star

Chelsea are looking to sign a winger this summer and Newcastle United's Allan Saint-Maximin could be the answer.

Despite signing Raheem Sterling and making him the highest earner at the club, Chelsea are still looking for another forward player in this transfer window.

Raphinha was heavily linked to the Blues, but the Brazilian basically forced a move to Barcelona.

Apart from him, not many other names have really been linked with a move to Stamford Bridge.

Allan Saint-Maximin

That is until now. Newcastle's dynamic and skilful winger Allan Saint-Maximin has now been reported as a potential target for Thomas Tuchel's side.

According to The Athletic, Chelsea, Antonio Conte's Tottenham and a few other European sides are thought to have made tentative enquiries to sign the Frenchman.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The report states that these side are hoping to land Saint-Maximin for a knockdown price due to him potentially being surplus to requirements at St James Park.

Allan Saint-Maximin

However, The Atheltic go on to say that Newcastle would only let the 25-year-old leave this summer if they got an offer in excess of £40m.

This fee is said to have extinguished any serious interest in him from the previously mentioned clubs.

In fact, Newcastle United are said to have been in contact with his representatives about signing a new contract.

It looks like this deal won't be possible for the Blues but you never know, stranger things have happened. 

Read More Chelsea News

Jules Kounde
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Believe They Have Won the Race for Jules Kounde Ahead of Barcelona

By Callum Baker-Ellis2 hours ago
Jules Kounde
Transfer News

Report: Barcelona Believe Jules Kounde Will Sign for Chelsea in the Next Few Hours

By Callum Baker-Ellis2 hours ago
Conor Gallagher
Transfer News

‘Not Appealing to Him’ - Pundit on Why Everton Can Sign Chelsea’s Conor Gallagher

By Callum Baker-Ellis3 hours ago
Kounde
Transfer News

Report: Barcelona President Confirms Jules Kounde Will Sign for Chelsea

By Callum Baker-Ellis3 hours ago
Frenkie De Jong
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea & Barcelona Have Held 'Secret Conversations' About Manchester United Target Frenkie de Jong

By Callum Baker-Ellis4 hours ago
Henry Lawrence
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Defender Henry Lawrence To Join MK Dons On Loan

By Stephen Smith5 hours ago
Tino Anjorin
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Midfielder Tino Anjorin Set For Loan To Huddersfield Town

By Stephen Smith5 hours ago
Sterling
Features/Opinions

Opinion: Chelsea have done nothing to fix their biggest problem this summer

By Kieran Neller14 hours ago