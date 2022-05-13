Skip to main content

Report: Chelsea Track £30M-Rated PSV Star Ibrahim Sangare

Chelsea are tracking PSV's midfielder Ibrahim Sangare ahead of the summer transfer window, according to reports.

The Blues are finalising a takeover, which will see Todd Boehly's consortium take over from Roman Abramovich this summer.

As per the Mirror, Chelsea are monitoring Sangare ahead of a possible move.

The 24-year-old has been on fine form in the Eredevise this season and has been linked to several of the top Premier League clubs.

Incoming Manchester United boss Erik Ten Hag is understood to be interested in bringing his domestic rival to his new club, with Tottenham Hotspurs and Leicester City also interested.

The Ivorian has made 48 appearances on total this season, netting on four occasions and providing a further four assists from defensive midfield.

Impressively, the defensive-minded player has only received four yellow cards in total this season, four coming across two games as he was dismissed for two yellows in both. 

It has been reported that Thomas Tuchel is planning an overhaul of his Chelsea midfield this summer, and Sangare could be part of the future at 24-years-old.

Only Mateo Kovacic and N'Golo Kante are 'near-certainties' to remain at Chelsea this summer as they look to build their new-look midfield.

This comes after Chelsea head coach Tuchel admitted he wants to resolve Jorginho and Kante's futures this summer, with their contracts expiring in 2023.

Conor Gallagher is expected to return to Stamford Bridge, whilst Declan Rice and Aurelien Tchouameni have been linked with moves to London ahead of the summer window but Sangare could be seen as a cheaper alternative.

