Report: Chelsea Tracking Charlton Striker Mason Burstow Ahead of January's Deadline

Chelsea are among a number of Premier League clubs tracking Charlton Athletic teenager Mason Burstow, according to reports.

The 18-year-old has attracted the interest from several clubs ahead of Monday's deadline when the January transfer window closes.

Burstow has made seven appearances in League One this term, returning two goals. He has played a total of 15 games, netting six and assisting two.

Now with less than 96 hours to go until the transfer deadline, Burstow has been made an offer by an unnamed Premier League club.

As per Goal, that interest has been backed up by interest from the Champions League holders this month.

He could leave The Valley this month but no decision has yet been made on his future.

South London Press add that senior figures at Charlton do not expected the striker to leave before the end of the month, after being made aware of the 'growing interest' earlier this week.

Charlton boss Johnnie Jackson was full of praise for the teenager last week after he scored during their 2-0 win against Fleetwood Town.

“I’m really pleased for Mason again," said Jackson. "It’s always nice when graduates make it into the first team, let alone have the impact that he’s having.

“He started out in the Papa John’s Trophy games, he had FA Cup opportunities and now he’s getting opportunities in the league.

“With every step up that he makes, he’s having an impact, so it’s fantastic for him because he’s a really humble young man who’s very respectful around the group.

“The lads respect him because of what he brings to the party and he deserves his place in the team. He deserved his start and now he’s rewarded us with a goal.”

