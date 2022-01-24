Report: Chelsea 'Tracking' Ousmane Dembele's Situation at Barcelona Ahead of Summer Move

Chelsea are monitoring the situation of Ousmane Dembele at Barcelona as he is set to become a free agent at the end of the month, according to reports.

The 24-year-old is in a contract stand-off in Spain and has recently been put on the transfer list this month.

As per the Evening Standard, Chelsea are monitoring the situation as they could look to make a move for the winger.

Last month it was reported that Dembele's agent was in contact with Chelsea regarding a potential transfer.

And now, Chelsea have been handed a boost if they are to move for the French international as Barcelona have reportedly told him to leave the club in January.

Tuchel has recently stated that he was 'very fortunate' to have trained Dembele in the past and it looks like the pair could reunite at Chelsea.

The latest report by Standard Sport states that Tuchel is a long-term admirer of Dembele whilst Chelsea continue to monitor his situation ahead of a summer move.

Whilst Barcelona would prefer to see Dembele leave this January for a fee, they may only be able to secure a loan deal for him until his contract expiry at the end of the season.

Chelsea are already stocked with attackers, therefore an attacker may have to leave if Dembele is to sign for the Blues towards the end of the month, with Tuchel's side prioritising bringing in a wing-back rather than Dembele.

