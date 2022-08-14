Skip to main content

Report: Chelsea Transfer Target Anthony Gordon Valued At £50million

The 21-year-old has been on the end of a recent bid from the Blues as they look to strengthen their team with the last two weeks of the summer transfer window approaches.

The Everton star has been with the Merseyside outfit from 11 years old and has only been away from the side once for a brief loan spell to Preston North End.

Though making his breakthrough into the Premier League in the 2019/20 season, the ace had to wait until the Toffee's last campaign to become a permanent fixture in the side, racking up 40 appearances.

Gordon

The young talent has three years left on his remaining contract at Goodison Park.

Chelsea have reportedly made a bid of £40million for the Liverpudlian's services, but as reported by Ben Jacobs, Frank Lampard's Everton value the key player at £50million, any bids below which will not entertained.

Tottenham and Newcastle were both interested in the winger, but Everton's valuation of the player has put them off. The Blues are just £10million away with their recent bid, and so it remains unknown whether or not Thomas Tuchel would extend the offer to reach the Liverpool side's demands.

The London outfit remain interested in other attacking options, as they push to negotiate with Barcelona and former Arsenal striker Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang.

