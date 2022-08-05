Report: Chelsea Transfer Target Benjamin Sesko Set To Make Decision On Future

The 19-year-old is ready to make a decision as to his future in the coming days as Chelsea's Premier League start comes closer.

It has been reported that the young striker is still deciding on the future of his footballing career.

As reported by Fabrizio Romano, Sesko is not yet ready to make the final choice on where he would like to play next year after interest from Premier League clubs including Manchester United and Chelsea.

As per the report, fellow top flight team Man United are still in talk to sign the player after multiple meetings with the Serbia International's manager.

Slovenian outlet Sport Klub reported previously that the player has been in talks with Chelsea owner Todd Boehly as to signing for the Blues.

Chelsea seem desperate to sign another striker, with rumoured interest in Premier League veterans Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang and Jamie Vardy.

The London outfit has allowed big last summer signing Belgian striker Romelu Lukaku to return to Serie A club on loan after a disappointing spell at Stamford Bridge.

The young talent would likely be used as a backup striker for this season, with a plan to push him into the spotlight as the next few seasons sped on.

