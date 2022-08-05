Skip to main content

Report: Chelsea Transfer Target Benjamin Sesko Set To Make Decision On Future

The 19-year-old is ready to make a decision as to his future in the coming days as Chelsea's Premier League start comes closer.

It has been reported that the young striker is still deciding on the future of his footballing career.

As reported by Fabrizio Romano, Sesko is not yet ready to make the final choice on where he would like to play next year after interest from Premier League clubs including Manchester United and Chelsea.

As per the report, fellow top flight team Man United are still in talk to sign the player after multiple meetings with the Serbia International's manager.

Slovenian outlet Sport Klub reported previously that the player has been in talks with Chelsea owner Todd Boehly as to signing for the Blues.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Chelsea seem desperate to sign another striker, with rumoured interest in Premier League veterans Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang and Jamie Vardy.

Jamie Vardy

The London outfit has allowed big last summer signing Belgian striker Romelu Lukaku to return to Serie A club on loan after a disappointing spell at Stamford Bridge.

The young talent would likely be used as a backup striker for this season, with a plan to push him into the spotlight as the next few seasons sped on.

Read More Chelsea News

Marc Cucurella
Transfer News

‘Panic Buying’ - Pundit Gives Verdict on Marc Cucurella to Chelsea

By Charlie Webb30 minutes ago
Raheem Sterling Kai Havertz
Match Coverage

Match Prediction: Everton vs Chelsea | Premier League

By Charlie Webb1 hour ago
Goodinson Park
Match Coverage

Everton vs Chelsea | Where to Watch / Live Stream | Kick-Off Time | UK & USA | Premier League

By Charlie Webb1 hour ago
Raheem Sterling
News

Chelsea's Jorginho 'Glad' He No Longer Has To Face Raheem Sterling

By Melissa Edwards3 hours ago
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang
Transfer News

‘It’s a Risk’ - Pundit on Chelsea’s Interest in Barcelona’s Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

By Charlie Webb4 hours ago
Wesley Fofana
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea's Latest Bid For Wesley Fofana Is Over £70 Million

By Stephen Smith4 hours ago
Wesley Fofana
Transfer News

‘Part of the Focus’ - Medical Expert on Wesley Fofana’s Injury Amid Chelsea Interest

By Charlie Webb5 hours ago
Marc Cucurella
Transfer News

‘There’s a Void There’ - Pundit on Chelsea Signing Marc Cucurella Over Manchester City

By Charlie Webb5 hours ago