Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.COMSubscribe
Search

Report: Chelsea Transfer Target Jules Kounde In Advanced Talks With Barcelona For £51.6million Move

The France International was linked with a move to Stamford Bridge, but latest reports suggest we could see Kounde heading to the Catalan club.

According to Catalunya Radio, the Spanish giants are in the advanced stages of talks with Sevilla concerning signing the 23-year-old.

Kounde cover 1

The proposed deal would include £51.6million changing hands between the two La Liga sides along with a Barcelona player.

The player included in the deal is yet to be decided, but it may be important for the side to select a highly paid asset to help them level their difficult financial situation.

The Sevilla player has impressed since joining from Bordeaux in 2019, appearing 95 times.

In his time at the club, the defender has helped the Seville side to European success, winning the 2019/20 UEFA Europa League, and even being including in the competition's Squad of the Season.

For Chelsea, the centreback could have helped mend the gap left by the departures of Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The latter could be playing with Kounde next season should the transfer be finalised, with the Dane having signed a pre-contract agreement with the Spanish giants.

Manager Thomas Tuchel will have to look somewhere else to refill his defence. Josko Gvardiol from RB Leipzig is also thought to be on Chelsea's radar.

Read More Chelsea News

Report: Chelsea Captain Cesar Azpilicueta Set to Hold Talks Over his Premier League Future

News: Danny Drinkwater Finally Released After Five Years At Chelsea

News: Chelsea Sign Five Time Champions League Winner Kadeisha Buchanan

Report: Brazilian Forward Richarlison Picks Chelsea In His Wish-List As He Looks To Depart From Everton

Report: Jules Kounde, Presnel Kimpembe, Matthijs De Ligt Join Chelsea's Defensive Shortlist

Report: Chelsea Willing To Listen To Offers for Hakim Ziyech, Christian Pulisic, and Timo Werner

imago1009928886h
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Could Be Offered Turkish Defender By Italian Giants

By Connor Dossi-White45 minutes ago
Sergino Dest
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Offered The Chance To Bring In Barcelona Full-Back Sergino Dest

By Owen Cummings58 minutes ago
Sergino Dest
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Could Be Offered Rising American Star In Barcelona Deals

By Melissa Edwards1 hour ago
Dembele cover
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea 'Close' To Completing Transfer For £126M French Attacker

By Finn Glowacki1 hour ago
imago1009015743h (3)
News

Official Images Now Available Of The 2022/23 Chelsea Home Shirt

By Owen Cummings2 hours ago
Denzel Dumfries
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Join Manchester United In Battle To Sign Inter Milan Defender Denzel Dumfries

By Melissa Edwards2 hours ago
imago1012263768h
Transfer News

News: Chelsea Look To Keep An Eye On Albanian Keeper Thomas Strakosha

By Connor Dossi-White4 hours ago
Slonina
Transfer News

Report: Chicago Fire are yet to Recieve Chelsea's bid for Gabriel Slonina

By Finn Glowacki5 hours ago