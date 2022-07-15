Skip to main content

Report: Chelsea Transfer Target Nathan Ake Will Stay At Manchester City

Chelsea are looking to refurbish their defence this summer, starting with the signing of Kalidou Koulibaly from Napoli, but their next transfer hopeful Nathan Ake is no longer on the cards. 

The Manchester City defender was set for a return to the Blues after agreeing personal terms with the club but talks have since fallen through. 

Nathan Ake

Ake in action for City. 

According to a report from the chief City writer for Manchester Evening News, Simon Bajkowski, Todd Boehly and co wouldn’t meet the Citizen's valuation of their centre back, which was in the region of £45m. 

The Dutch international is still very happy at the Northwest side, who are just as content with him, so they won't be dropping their asking price any time soon. 

It means Chelsea will have to widen the search for their Andreas Christensen replacement, and add Ake to a growing list of collapsing deals so far this transfer window. 

