Report: Chelsea Transfer Target Ousmane Dembele Tells Fan He's Staying At Barcelona

Ousmane Dembele has been linked with a move to Chelsea this summer but in a video provided by ESPN, the French winger reassured Barcelona fans across the world that it's all just talk.

The clip showed the 25-year-old sat in his car whilst a fan addressed the speculation by asking: "Isn't Tuchel interested?"

Ousmane Dembele on the pitch for Barcelona IMAGO / Action Plus

Dembele responded with: "I feel good at Barcelona."

The French international also said they were 'only rumours' which might be difficult for some Blues fans to hear.

However, despite his affirmation, there are still strong suggestions that the Barca man could be on his way out should Thomas Tuchel offer him the assurances of being a key player for the London side.

Dembele with a curler for Barcelona IMAGO / NurPhoto

The Champions of France, Paris Saint Germain, are also on the list of interested parties but if guaranteed starts are Dembele's biggest condition, a forward line including Kylian Mbappe, Lionel Messi and Neymar might be the last place to look.

With more reports of Raheem Sterling kicking off Chelsea's transfer window with a move down south, Dembele will have a major decision to make - rumours or not.

