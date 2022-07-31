Report: Chelsea Transfer Target Wants To Stay At Bayern Munich

Chelsea have reportedly signaled their interest in Bayern Munich's Benjamin Pavard, but it now seems the Frenchman will need a lot of convincing.

The Blues are aiming to sign three new players before the transfer window closes at the beginning of September, but that task is seeming increasingly difficult to complete.

Benjamin Pavard in action for France. IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

Pavard has two years left on his contract with the Bundesliga champions and it hadn't looked as though he was going to renew, which is why the club were happy to offer Chelsea the chance to sign him.

However, a new report from L'Equipe journalist Loic Tanzi (via iMiaSanMia) has claimed that the World Cup winner has decided to stay with Bayern amid the Blues' interest, and it makes Thomas Tuchel's list of potential recruits even smaller.

The manager has been transparent regarding his expectations of this transfer window and when the club set a £200m spending budget, he perhaps thought it would be an easy ride.

The Blues are showing interest in Wesley Fofana. IMAGO / NurPhoto

Now though, his five-man minimum ask of Todd Boehly is looking further and further away with Pavard no longer an option and, their pursuits for Leicester City's Wesley Fofana and Paris Saint-Germain's Presnel Kimpembe facing their own obstacles, it's going to be a long August for supporters.

Read More Chelsea News