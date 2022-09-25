Report: Chelsea Tried To Hijack Richarlison's Move To Tottenham Hotspur

Antonio Conte's side won the race for Everton centre forward Richarlison in the end, and he has settled in quite well at Spurs, scoring two Champions League goals already.

Things could have been different however, and Richarlison could have been playing for the Blue half of London instead of the lilywhite side if Chelsea had of completed their last minute hijack attempt for the Brazilian.

Richarlison touched on Chelsea's interest yesterday, but it has now been confirmed that the club attempted to steal the player from Tottenham's grasps in the late stages.

Things could have been different for Richarlison.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Chelsea tried to hijack Tottenham Hotspurs signing of Richarlison. Speaking on his Youtube channel, Fabrizio had this to say about Chelsea's late attempt at the signing.

"Chelsea made a bid for Richarlison during the night before his medical tests with Tottenham (made in Brazil); Richarlison had already an agreement with Spurs and same on clubs side, but Chelsea wanted to hijack the deal."

Richarlison in action for Tottenham. IMAGO / PRiME Media Images

The hijack was obviously unsuccessful as Richarlison signed for Spurs, but perhaps he could have been the main man at Chelsea, something he won't be at Spurs with Harry Kane there.

If Chelsea had of been more serious from the beginning and made a bid earlier, they may have got their man. But Richarlison eluded to the fact Spurs wasted no time in putting the money up for him straight away in the summer, stating the club were the only ones who put the money up.

Read More Chelsea Stories