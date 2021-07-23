Report: Report: Chelsea 'Trust' Timo Werner Despite Rumours Regarding a Summer Departure

Chelsea trust striker Timo Werner and will keep him for at least another year, according to reports.

It was previously reported that Werner was prepared to leave the Blues this summer.

According to Nizaar Kinsella, Chelsea are going to stick by their man and trust Werner for at least one more year.

Photo by ddp images/Sipa USA

Since arriving from RB Leipzig for £45 million last year, Werner netted 12 times in 52 appearances across all competitions on the way.

With the Blues set to go all out for a world class striker this summer, Werner may find his game time limited.

Borussia Dortmund star Erling Haaland is the main priority for Chelsea this summer. Haaland has a £68 million release clause that becomes active next summer, however Roman Abramovich will try to lure the Norwegian to Chelsea this year. However, Dortmund are claimed to be commanding a fee of £150 million should he leave this summer.

Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA

It was previously reported that Werner could be offered in a deal for the Norwegian, however he is now set to stay at Chelsea for at least one more year.

The likes of Juventus, Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich are all keeping tabs on Werner, who would prefer a return to Germany after a disappointing season in England's top-flight, despite having three years left on his existing deal at Stamford Bridge.

But a move will have to wait if Werner is going to be trusted at Stamford Bridge next season.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube