Report: Chelsea Turn Attention to Romelu Lukaku Following Erling Haaland Blow

The Blues could switch interest to their former player.

Chelsea are stepping up plans to move for Inter Milan striker Romelu Lukaku, according to reports.

The news comes as the Blues are set to miss out on Erling Haaland, who is '99 percent' set to stay at Borussia Dortmund.

As per Sun Sport, Chelsea are turning their attention to the Belgian Lukaku, who had a previous spell at the club.

Photo by IPA/Sipa USA

Photo by Jeroen Meuwsen / Orange Pictures / DPPI / LiveMedia/Sipa USA

With Tammy Abraham's imminent departure to Arsenal, Chelsea are in the market for a new striker.

However, it will be difficult to acquire Lukaku as he has already expressed his intention to stay at Inter Milan this summer amid links to a return to the Premier League.

Speaking on his future last month, Lukaku responded to questions over his future this summer.

He said: "Yes, I am staying. I've already had contact with the man who normally becomes our new manager. Maybe I shouldn't say that yet... It was a very positive conversation. There's also the challenge of doing it again (winning the league). I feel good at Inter."

It is reported that owner Roman Abramovich 'would love' for Lukaku to be the striker that the Blues sign this summer. He is one of his 'favourite' players however Haaland remains the number one target at the moment.

Lukaku impressed for Belgium at Euro 2020, scoring four goals after an impressive season in Italy and Chelsea could turn their attention to the forward if a deal for Haaland doesn't happen this summer.

What Thomas Tuchel has said on summer acquisitions

“Two or three (signings) could be very, very good. It’s a constant thing to never deny change; that you always bring new energy, new guys who question the old beliefs, who challenge everybody in the training and in matches, so I think it’s a good thing.

"We don’t need another seven and another complete turnover because it’s also our job to keep on improving, because we have still a young squad and it’s not about stealing from them the chance to prove it again, that they are capable of growing and evolving. But we have some ideas, of course, to make the group stronger, and I think this can always be a positive thing to challenge all of us."

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube