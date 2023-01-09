Report: Chelsea Turn Their Attention To Aston Villa's Matty Cash

Chelsea are extremely likely to sign a right-back in the January transfer window and the club are looking at a broad horizon of possible targets.

With Reece James expected to miss four weeks at least the need for signing a right-back was bumped up Chelsea's list significantly The club believe it is now a priority to sign a right-back in January.

A new player Chelsea are considering is Aston Villa defender Matty Cash.

Chelsea are considering a move for Aston Villa defender Matty Cash. IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

According to Simon Phillips, Chelsea are now considering a move for Aston Villa right-back Matty Cash. Cash is one of the names on the list of right-back's Chelsea could potentially sign.

Cash has went from strength to strength in recent months and had a brilliant World Cup for Poland recently. The Aston Villa defender is strong going forward and can defend at the same time.

Chelsea would likely have to pay around £30million for Cash. Aston Villa are also unlikely to want to sell given the fact he is the first choice right-back at the club.

Matty Cash is not the only defender on the list but he is one of the only players on it that is Premier League proven. That could go along way in Chelsea's final decision.

The club are now expected to sign a right-back in January. The question now is which one they decide is the best fit for the club moving forward.

