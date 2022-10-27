Report: Chelsea Turned Down Bayern Munich Approach For Kai Havertz

Chelsea have been reported to turn down approaches for German forward Kai Havertz in the summer from German giants Bayern Munich. After the loss of Robert Lewandowski, Bayern shopped around for a replacement, but Chelsea did not want to sell the player.

Havertz Chelsea career is still currently up in the air, and there is still possibilities for the player to leave in January or even next summer, Chelsea turned down approaches in the summer when Thomas Tuchel was still in charge.

Bayern Munich may reunite interest in the January window.

Bayern Munich wanted Kai Havertz. IMAGO / PA Images

According to Bayern based journalist and Bundesliga specialist Christian Falk, Bayern Munich made approaches for Chelsea forward Kai Havertz in the summer window, but were told no by Chelsea.

Havertz Chelsea career has had it's highs and lows, with the highest point being the Champions League final winning goal, but the lows are over shadowing the highs this season.

The German showed his class against Salzburg with the winning goal, but didn't even start the weekend before against Manchester United.

Bayern Munich are likely to try again for Havertz, with their only true striking option at the moment being Chupo-Moting, or playing Sadio Mane through the middle. Chelsea may be more willing to do business on Havertz now.

A rejection for Bayern Munich in the summer, but certainly a deal that could happen in the coming months.

Read More Chelsea Stories