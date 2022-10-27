Skip to main content
Report: Chelsea Turned Down Bayern Munich Approach For Kai Havertz

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

Report: Chelsea Turned Down Bayern Munich Approach For Kai Havertz

Chelsea are reported to have turned down approaches for Kai Havertz from Bayern Munich.

Chelsea have been reported to turn down approaches for German forward Kai Havertz in the summer from German giants Bayern Munich. After the loss of Robert Lewandowski, Bayern shopped around for a replacement, but Chelsea did not want to sell the player.

Havertz Chelsea career is still currently up in the air, and there is still possibilities for the player to leave in January or even next summer, Chelsea turned down approaches in the summer when Thomas Tuchel was still in charge.

Bayern Munich may reunite interest in the January window.

Kai Havertz v RB Salzburg

Bayern Munich wanted Kai Havertz.

According to Bayern based journalist and Bundesliga specialist Christian Falk, Bayern Munich made approaches for Chelsea forward Kai Havertz in the summer window, but were told no by Chelsea.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Havertz Chelsea career has had it's highs and lows, with the highest point being the Champions League final winning goal, but the lows are over shadowing the highs this season. 

The German showed his class against Salzburg with the winning goal, but didn't even start the weekend before against Manchester United.

Bayern Munich are likely to try again for Havertz, with their only true striking option at the moment being Chupo-Moting, or playing Sadio Mane through the middle. Chelsea may be more willing to do business on Havertz now.

A rejection for Bayern Munich in the summer, but certainly a deal that could happen in the coming months.

Read More Chelsea Stories

Edson Alvarez
Transfer News

Report: Manchester United Eyeing Chelsea Target Edson Alvarez

By Dylan McBennett
Kvicha Kvaratskhelia
Transfer News

Report: Napoli Director Speaks On Kvicha Kvaratskhelia Rumours Amid Chelsea Links

By Dylan McBennett
Magdalena Eriksson v PSG
Match Coverage

Chelsea Women Are Ready For A Big Battle In The UEFA Champions League

By Melissa Edwards
Conor Gallagher v RB Salzburg
Match Coverage

Conor Gallagher On Why The Chelsea Team Love Working For Graham Potter

By Melissa Edwards
Christopher Nkunku
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Agree Deal In Principle With RB Leipzig For Christopher Nkunku

By Dylan McBennett
Christopher Vivell
Transfer News

Report: Christopher Vivell To Chelsea In Final Stages

By Dylan McBennett
Mateo Kovacic
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Midfielder Mateo Kovacic Unsure Of Future At Club

By Dylan McBennett
Chelsea fans at Stamford Bridge
Transfer News

BREAKING: Laurence Stewart Confirmed As New Chelsea Director

By Dylan McBennett