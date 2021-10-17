Report: Chelsea Snubbed Summer Move for Gianluigi Donnarumma

Chelsea had the chance to sign goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma in the summer but decided to turn the opportunity down, according to reports.

The 22-year-old became a free agent in the summer after running his AC Milan contract down. He attracted interest from across Europe, but Mino Raiola's client ended up in Paris with PSG.

Chelsea had two goalkeepers on their books in Edouard Mendy and Kepa Arrizabalaga, and still do, but were eying a potential opening to bring a new keeper to the club.

Donnarumma was available, but it has been revealed by Fabrizio Romano that the Blues decided to snub a move to show their 'trust' in Mendy who is their goalkeeper for the 'next years'.

Mendy has been heroic for Chelsea since his move from Rennes. Playing a pivotal part in their Champions League success, as well as winning the UEFA Men's Goalkeeper of the Year award, while also being nominated for the 2021 Yashin Trophy award.

The Senegalese came to the rescue for Chelsea against Brentford, making several world class saves to ensure they picked up all three points in a 1-0 win in the west London derby.

Tuchel was full of praise for his shot stopper, stating: "He was very strong throughout the whole match. We managed to keep pressure away from him in the first 65 minutes but they were dangerous with their set-pieces so they are a constant threat.

"So he was very strong in the build-up play. The last 20 minutes the game became a cup game and they had a lot of bodies in our box. We couldn't keep them away and it was important to escape with a clean sheet."

