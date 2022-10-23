Report: Chelsea Unlikely To Make A Move For Cristiano Ronaldo

There is interest from Chelsea in terms of Cristiano Ronaldo, but it is not exactly something that is being pushed by the manager. Todd Boehly has been insistent on Ronaldo since taking over the club, and still has hopes of the signing happening.

Potter has his eyes on other targets, and Ronaldo is not exactly a player that fits into the system Potter wants to employ at Chelsea.

Ronaldo would have to be convinced he would start every game at Chelsea, and that is also something that is seen as a problem if the club were to pursue the iconic Portuguese striker.

Chelsea are unlikely to make a move for Cristiano Ronaldo. IMAGO / Sportimage

According to Ben Jacobs, although there is interest from Chelsea and Todd Boehly in terms of signing Cristiano Ronaldo, the signing is unlikely. No further talks have taken place since the summer, and another club are seen as his likely destination.

Roma at the moment is seen as a more likely destination for Ronaldo and Jorge Mendes. People close to Mendes view a move to Chelsea as a hard sell, and a move to the MLS is even more likely than a move to Chelsea.

Graham Potter has other targets in his mind for Chelsea. IMAGO / Colorsport

Graham Potter has other targets and strikers in mind, and Ronaldo would not be signed by Chelsea without 100% endorsement from the manager. Thomas Tuchel may have loved the same reassurances.

Ronaldo is likely to leave United, and while there is interest, a move to Chelsea is unlikely.

