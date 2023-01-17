Skip to main content
Report: Chelsea Unlikely To Sign Arsen Zakharyan In January

IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

Report: Chelsea Unlikely To Sign Arsen Zakharyan In January

Chelsea are now reportedly unlikely to sign Dinamo Moscow midfielder Arsen Zakharyan in the January transfer window.

Chelsea are big admirers of Dinamo Moscow midfielder Arsen Zakharyan and if there had not of been restrictions stopping them from signing him in the past few months he would likely already be a Chelsea player.

FIFA and UEFA had restrictions in place which meant Chelsea could not make a move for Zakharyan. January has came and there are more pressing issues facing Chelsea.

January now seems unlikely for a move to happen with the summer looking a lot more likely.

Arsen Zakharyan

Chelsea are unlikely to move for Arsen Zakharyan in January.

According to Robert O'Connor of PA, Chelsea are unlikely to try and sign Arsen Zakharyan in January and the summer now looks like a much more likely period for the player to sign.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Zakharyan has publicly made clear his desire to move to  Chelsea and the club feel the same. They are adamant about signing him but it is not a priority right now.

The rest of January will likely see Chelsea sign a midfielder and attempt to sign a right-back, Moises Caicedo and Josip Juranovic are likely players they could try to bring in.

It seems that Zakharyan's priority is Chelsea and it is likely he will wait until the summer for a deal to happen. He does have interest elsewhere and Chelsea will be hoping another club doesn't swoop in.

No Zakharyan in January, but a move in the future is certainly not ruled out for the future.

Read More Chelsea Stories:

Leandro Trossard
Transfer News

Report: Roberto De Zerbi Speaks On Chelsea Target Leandro Trossard

By Dylan McBennett
Khephren Thuram
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea's Priority Is Now A Midfielder For January

By Dylan McBennett
Mason Mount
Transfer News

Report: Mason Mount Contract Talks On Hold Until After January

By Dylan McBennett
Moises Caicedo & Thiago
Transfer News

Report: Graham Potter Wants Moises Caicedo At Chelsea

By Dylan McBennett
Declan Rice
Transfer News

Report: Arsenal Favourites For Declan Rice Amid Chelsea Interest

By Dylan McBennett
Conor Gallagher
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Will Decide Whether Conor Gallagher Leaves

By Dylan McBennett
Jorginho
Transfer News

Report: Jorginho Is Likely To Leave Chelsea In The Summer

By Dylan McBennett
Levi Colwill
News

Report: 'Alarm Bells' Ringing In Chelsea Academy

By Stephen Smith