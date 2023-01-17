Report: Chelsea Unlikely To Sign Arsen Zakharyan In January

Chelsea are big admirers of Dinamo Moscow midfielder Arsen Zakharyan and if there had not of been restrictions stopping them from signing him in the past few months he would likely already be a Chelsea player.

FIFA and UEFA had restrictions in place which meant Chelsea could not make a move for Zakharyan. January has came and there are more pressing issues facing Chelsea.

January now seems unlikely for a move to happen with the summer looking a lot more likely.

Chelsea are unlikely to move for Arsen Zakharyan in January. IMAGO / Russian Look

According to Robert O'Connor of PA, Chelsea are unlikely to try and sign Arsen Zakharyan in January and the summer now looks like a much more likely period for the player to sign.

Zakharyan has publicly made clear his desire to move to Chelsea and the club feel the same. They are adamant about signing him but it is not a priority right now.

The rest of January will likely see Chelsea sign a midfielder and attempt to sign a right-back, Moises Caicedo and Josip Juranovic are likely players they could try to bring in.

It seems that Zakharyan's priority is Chelsea and it is likely he will wait until the summer for a deal to happen. He does have interest elsewhere and Chelsea will be hoping another club doesn't swoop in.

No Zakharyan in January, but a move in the future is certainly not ruled out for the future.

Read More Chelsea Stories: