Report: Chelsea Unlikely To Sign Christopher Nkunku In January

Chelsea are unlikely to sign Christopher Nkunku in January, despite the club trying to push through the move to happen in January the last couple of weeks in the negotiations.

Nkunku was ruled out of the World Cup after being injured in France training in a tackle with Eduardo Camavinga. The French forward injured his outer knee ligament.

A January move for Nkunku is now very unlikely to happen, and Chelsea may have to wait for next summer to get their man.

Chelsea are unlikely to sign Christopher Nkunku in January. IMAGO / motivio

According to Simon Phillips, A January transfer is now very unlikely for Chelsea in regards to Christopher Nkunku. The transfer is instead likely to happen next summer, but the deal could be finalised soon.

Chelsea have been pushing for Nkunku in January, but the injury he suffered in France training will have put some doubt over that happening.

The injury was worse than initially feared, and Chelsea will likely have signed him for January if it had not have happened.

Christopher Nkunku will miss the World Cup through injury. IMAGO / PA Images

Nkunku will be a Chelsea player, but just not as soon as Chelsea and their fans may have wanted. The lack of Nkunku in January may open the door for another forward signing in January for Chelsea.

The signing could be finalised soon, but Christopher Nkunku is unlikely to play for Chelsea until next summer, the deal could still be announced very soon.

