Skip to main content
Report: Chelsea Unlikely To Sign Christopher Nkunku In January

IMAGO / Picture Point LE

Report: Chelsea Unlikely To Sign Christopher Nkunku In January

Chelsea are unlikely to sign RB Leipzig forward Christopher Nkunku in January after his injury.

Chelsea are unlikely to sign Christopher Nkunku in January, despite the club trying to push through the move to happen in January the last couple of weeks in the negotiations.

Nkunku was ruled out of the World Cup after being injured in France training in a tackle with Eduardo Camavinga. The French forward injured his outer knee ligament.

A January move for Nkunku is now very unlikely to happen, and Chelsea may have to wait for next summer to get their man.

Christopher Nkunku

Chelsea are unlikely to sign Christopher Nkunku in January.

According to Simon Phillips, A January transfer is now very unlikely for Chelsea in regards to Christopher Nkunku. The transfer is instead likely to happen next summer, but the deal could be finalised soon.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Chelsea have been pushing for Nkunku in January, but the injury he suffered in France training will have put some doubt over that happening.

The injury was worse than initially feared, and Chelsea will likely have signed him for January if it had not have happened. 

Christopher Nkunku

Christopher Nkunku will miss the World Cup through injury.

Nkunku will be a Chelsea player, but just not as soon as Chelsea and their fans may have wanted. The lack of Nkunku in January may open the door for another forward signing in January for Chelsea.

The signing could be finalised soon, but Christopher Nkunku is unlikely to play for Chelsea until next summer, the deal could still be announced very soon.

Read More Chelsea Stories

Conor Gallagher
World Cup

World Cup 2022: Where To Watch England vs Iran

By Dylan McBennett
Anthony Gordon
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Maintain An Interest In Everton's Anthony Gordon

By Dylan McBennett
Qatar World Cup
World Cup

Qatar World Cup 2022: Top Goal Scorers

By Dylan McBennett
Romelu Lukaku
Transfer News

Report: Inter Milan Do Not Want To Extend Romelu Lukaku's Loan

By Dylan McBennett
Ecuador
World Cup

World Cup 2022: Ecuador Beat Qatar Comfortably In Opening Game

By Dylan McBennett
Jude Bellingham
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Are One Of The Teams Chasing Jude Bellingham

By Dylan McBennett
Jordan Pickford
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Have Interest In Everton Goalkeeper Jordan Pickford

By Dylan McBennett
Cristiano Ronaldo
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Are Ready To Make A Move For Cristiano Ronaldo

By Dylan McBennett