Report: Chelsea Unlikely To Sign Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo has been a topic that has been spoken about since the summer transfer window, but according to recent reports, it will be a non runner in January when the window opens.

Todd Boehly has always had an interest in bringing Ronaldo to Stamford Bridge due to the commercial value he would bring to Chelsea, but from a football standpoint right now it makes little to no sense.

Chelsea are unlikely to sign the Portugal striker in January. They will instead focus on youth.

Chelsea are unlikely to sign Cristiano Ronaldo in January.

According to Fabrizio Romano, while Cristiano Ronaldo could be a good signing for Chelsea, it is unlikely they make a move for the former Manchester United man in January.

Speaking about the Ronaldo and Chelsea situation, Romano had this to say, “On Chelsea, I think Cristiano [Ronaldo] is always a good idea, he could give them a goal threat and great experience and winning mentality, but their project is more about young players right now.”

Cristiano Ronaldo could sign for Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr. IMAGO / PanoramiC

The focus is on youth right now for Chelsea, and Ronaldo is a player at the twilight of his career. A younger striker would certainly suit the Chelsea project more.

Ronaldo is reportedly considering a move to Al Nassr in Saudi Arabia for around £160million-a year. This is a fee Chelsea couldn't match, and for a player of his age, would not want to match.

Read More Chelsea Stories: