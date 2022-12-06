Skip to main content
Report: Chelsea Unlikely To Sign Cristiano Ronaldo

IMAGO / Agencia MexSport

Report: Chelsea Unlikely To Sign Cristiano Ronaldo

Chelsea are unlikely to sign Cristiano Ronaldo.

Cristiano Ronaldo has been a topic that has been spoken about since the summer transfer window, but according to recent reports, it will be a non runner in January when the window opens.

Todd Boehly has always had an interest in bringing Ronaldo to Stamford Bridge due to the commercial value he would bring to Chelsea, but from a football standpoint right now it makes little to no sense.

Chelsea are unlikely to sign the Portugal striker in January. They will instead focus on youth.

Chelsea are unlikely to sign Cristiano Ronaldo in January.

Chelsea are unlikely to sign Cristiano Ronaldo in January.

According to Fabrizio Romano, while Cristiano Ronaldo could be a good signing for Chelsea, it is unlikely they make a move for the former Manchester United man in January.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Speaking about the Ronaldo and Chelsea situation, Romano had this to say, “On Chelsea, I think Cristiano [Ronaldo] is always a good idea, he could give them a goal threat and great experience and winning mentality, but their project is more about young players right now.”

Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo could sign for Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr.

The focus is on youth right now for Chelsea, and Ronaldo is a player at the twilight of his career. A younger striker would certainly suit the Chelsea project more.

Ronaldo is reportedly considering a move to Al Nassr in Saudi Arabia for around £160million-a year. This is a fee Chelsea couldn't match, and for a player of his age, would not want to match.

Read More Chelsea Stories:

Endrick
Transfer News

Report: Real Madrid Are Now Leading The Race For Chelsea Target Endrick

By Dylan McBennett
Ruben Loftus-Cheek
News

Report: Ruben Loftus-Cheek Still Dealing With Calf Issue

By Stephen Smith
Endrick
Transfer News

Report: Endrick 'Prefers' Real Madrid

By Stephen Smith
Josko Gvardiol
Transfer News

Report: Barcelona And Real Madrid Want Chelsea Target Josko Gvardiol

By Dylan McBennett
Josko Gvardiol
Transfer News

Report: Josko Gvardiol's Agent Speaks Out Amid Chelsea Interest

By Dylan McBennett
Reece James
Transfer News

Chelsea Team News Updates: Reece James, N'Golo Kante, Ruben Loftus-Cheek

By Dylan McBennett
Jude Bellingham
Transfer News

Report: Manchester United Out Of Race For Chelsea Target Jude Bellingham

By Dylan McBennett
Edson Alvarez
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Remain Interested In Ajax Midfielder Edson Alvarez

By Dylan McBennett