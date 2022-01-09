Skip to main content
Report: Chelsea Unlikely to Sign Lucas Digne With Everton Keen on Permanent Move

Chelsea are unlikely to sign Everton left-back Lucas Digne with the Merseyside club keen on him leaving on a permanent deal, according to reports.

The Frenchman has fallen out of favour in recent weeks with the Toffees having reportedly had several disagreements with manager Rafa Benitez.

Thomas Tuchel's side are eager to sign a left-back at the moment with Ben Chilwell out of action for most of the remainder of the season due to an ACL injury.

imago1007905116h (1)

As reported by Fabrizio Romano, a deal for Lucas Digne is increasingly unlikely now, as Everton are pushing for a permanent move away for the Frenchman, while Chelsea only saw him as a loan option.

Read More

The report also states that Thomas Tuchel's side are pushing to recall Emerson Palmieri from his current loan spell away at Lyon.

The French club refused Chelsea's first offer to recall the Italy international, however the west London side are keen to keep pushing and are prepared to offer compensation.

imago1007905996h

Other options include the likes of Sergiño Dest from Barcelona who, according to Rudy Galetti, is seen as a secondary option by Thomas Tuchel's men.

Chelsea are desperate to sign a new left-back as reinforcement in the position, with the likes of Saúl Ñíguez and Christian Pulisic having stepped in to help Marcos Alonso in the area.

imago1007904789h
