Report: Chelsea Unsuccessful in Pursuit of Barcelona Teenager Alejandro Balde

Chelsea have failed in their chase of Barcelona star defender Alejandro Balde, according to reports.

The 17-year-old has emerged as one of the brightest defensive prospects after a breakthrough 2020/21 campaign for the Blaugrana's academy.

With the uncertainty surrounding the future of Emerson Palmieri and Marcos Alonson in west London, Thomas Tuchel's side need to add cover on the left side of defence as they aim to challenge on all fronts next term.

As reported by Mundo Deportivo, the Blues have failed in their pursuit of the talented central defender, who is entering the final year of his current deal with the Spanish giants.

Balde joined the La Liga side at the age of eight and has since risen through the youth ranks. He has refused to move elsewhere and is set to sign a long-term extension that will keep him in Catalonia till 2026.

The left-back has not yet been integrated into the first-team by manager Ronald Koeman, but the hierarchy view him as a vital member of the side in the years to come, hence they are keen to extend his stay at the club.

What Thomas Tuchel has said on summer acquisitions

“Two or three (signings) could be very, very good. It’s a constant thing to never deny change; that you always bring new energy, new guys who question the old beliefs, who challenge everybody in the training and in matches, so I think it’s a good thing.

"We don’t need another seven and another complete turnover because it’s also our job to keep on improving, because we have still a young squad and it’s not about stealing from them the chance to prove it again, that they are capable of growing and evolving. But we have some ideas, of course, to make the group stronger, and I think this can always be a positive thing to challenge all of us."

