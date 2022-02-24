Skip to main content
Report: Chelsea Unwilling to Give Inter Milan Romelu Lukaku 'Gift'

Chelsea are unwilling to give Inter Milan a Romelu Lukaku 'gift' as the striker seeks a return to his former side, according to reports. 

The Blues man returned to Stamford Bridge in the summer as he became the club's record signing, moving from Inter back to Stamford Bridge. 

However he has struggled for form at the World Champions and is reportedly seeking an exit, despite him only being at the club for less than a year. 

imago1009367964h

According to Calciomercato, via Sport Witness, Lukaku wants to leave the west London side after he realised 'it was a mistake for him to return this season.'

A return to Inter is believed to be the 'wish' of the Belgian, and he even wanted to leave in the January transfer window.

Read More

However, the report suggests that the Serie A side do not have enough money to bring the striker back to the San Siro.

The situation could change in the summer and Chelsea may have to contribute to a move but as it stands, they do not ‘seem willing to make gifts’.

imago1002351635h

Previous reports last month hinted at this decision from Lukaku, with the 28-year-old expecting a 'whole different situation' at the Blues.

He has scored ten goals in 28 appearances for them this season, with his most recent strikes coming in both Club World Cup games against Al Hilal and Palmeiras.

Lukaku was dropped from the starting XI in Chelsea's 2-0 win over Lille on Tuesday after his poor performance against Crystal Palace.

imago1009991014h
