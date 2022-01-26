Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Agent: Chelsea Unwilling to Let Xavier Mbuyamba Leave on Loan in January

Chelsea are unwilling to let Xavier Mbuyamba leave the club on a loan deal, according to his agent.

The Blues signed the 20-year-old from Barcelona in the summer of 2020 on a three-year-deal, where he has since played for their Under-23s team.

However, it is believed that he is keen to leave Cobham in order to gain first team experience elsewhere. 

imago1009085256h

As per Goal, Chelsea have been blocking loan deals for the defender as they would rather he stayed in their youth side due to their poor season so far.

Such attempts to prevent his development have seemingly frustrated Mbuyamba's agent Carlos Barros.

Read More

He said: "We have had talks with Chelsea about Xavier's future all month. There is a difference of opinion, to be honest. We feel that he is best served by going on loan but they want to keep him to help their Under-23s who are struggling.

imago1008394271h

"We are a bit frustrated because we have options in the UK and Dutch Eredivisie but they are currently being blocked.

"We just wanted to be open about the situation because we feel like the situation may slow down his development as a player."

He has made 22 appearances in all competitions so far this season, scoring twice in the Premier League 2 division, as well as being on the bench for Chelsea's Carabao Cup fixture against Aston Villa earlier in the season.

A loan move away from the club could prove to be useful for the youngster, considering the progress the likes of Conor Gallagher and Armando Broja have made at Crystal Palace and Southampton respectively.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1002099893h
Transfer News

Agent: Chelsea Unwilling to Let Xavier Mbuyamba Leave on Loan in January

46 seconds ago
imago1008930426h
News

Report: Mood in Chelsea Squad 'Isn't Good' After 'Brutal' Thomas Tuchel Treatment

33 minutes ago
imago1002891366h
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Attackers Considering Summer Exit as Mood Declines in Camp

1 hour ago
imago1008803938h (1)
Transfer News

Report: Southampton Expected to Launch Transfer Bid for Chelsea's Armando Broja

1 hour ago
imago1009370799h
Transfer News

Report: Barcelona Reach Full Agreement With Cesar Azpilicueta in Move From Chelsea

2 hours ago
imago1008987616h
Transfer News

Report: Ruben Loftus-Cheek Set to Remain at Chelsea Amid Juventus Interest

2 hours ago
imago1009018148h (1)
News

Report: Chelsea Remain Interested in Signing Barcelona's Sergino Dest

3 hours ago
imago1009379984h (1)
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Could Make No Signings Before January Transfer Window Closes

3 hours ago