Agent: Chelsea Unwilling to Let Xavier Mbuyamba Leave on Loan in January

Chelsea are unwilling to let Xavier Mbuyamba leave the club on a loan deal, according to his agent.

The Blues signed the 20-year-old from Barcelona in the summer of 2020 on a three-year-deal, where he has since played for their Under-23s team.

However, it is believed that he is keen to leave Cobham in order to gain first team experience elsewhere.

As per Goal, Chelsea have been blocking loan deals for the defender as they would rather he stayed in their youth side due to their poor season so far.

Such attempts to prevent his development have seemingly frustrated Mbuyamba's agent Carlos Barros.

He said: "We have had talks with Chelsea about Xavier's future all month. There is a difference of opinion, to be honest. We feel that he is best served by going on loan but they want to keep him to help their Under-23s who are struggling.

"We are a bit frustrated because we have options in the UK and Dutch Eredivisie but they are currently being blocked.

"We just wanted to be open about the situation because we feel like the situation may slow down his development as a player."

He has made 22 appearances in all competitions so far this season, scoring twice in the Premier League 2 division, as well as being on the bench for Chelsea's Carabao Cup fixture against Aston Villa earlier in the season.

A loan move away from the club could prove to be useful for the youngster, considering the progress the likes of Conor Gallagher and Armando Broja have made at Crystal Palace and Southampton respectively.

