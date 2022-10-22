Skip to main content
Report: Chelsea Urged To Make A Move For Ivan Toney

IMAGO / Focus Images

Report: Chelsea Urged To Make A Move For Ivan Toney

Ivan Toney is a hot topic in England at the moment, and Chelsea have been urged to make a move for him.

Chelsea will need an out and out striker for the next few years with the age of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, and Ivan Toney can certainly be that man. Manchester United would likely provide competition for the striker, and both clubs have been urged to make a move.

Toney has been in great form this season so far for Brentford, and nearly scored against Chelsea midweek but for the heroics of Kepa Arrizabalaga.

Ivan Toney would be a smart option for Chelsea, and they have been urged to make the move.

Ivan Toney vs Chelsea

Chelsea have been urged to make a move for Ivan Toney.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Peterbrough Chairman Darragh MacAnthony has urged Manchester United and Chelsea to make a move for Toney, and stated that he is less of a risk being a Premier League player then spending £100million on a player abroad.

“I’ll say this. Is there a better number nine at Chelsea? Is there a better number nine at Man United? Then let me ask you a question. If you were Man United and Chelsea and you can go and write a cheque for £100million and buy a player from Holland or a player from France and Italy and give them a year-and-a-half to acclimatise, are you going to write a cheque and buy one of the top three number nines in the Premier League, who is not even in the prime of his career".

Chelsea could do worse than making a move for Ivan Toney, and he would likely be available for around £50million from Brentford. A January window of Christopher Nkunku and Ivan Toney would certainly be brilliant business.

Read More Chelsea Stories

Alessandro Bastoni
Transfer News

Report: Tottenham Ready To Bid For Chelsea Target Alessandro Bastoni

By Dylan McBennett
Christopher Nkunku
Transfer News

Report: PSG Want To Hijack Chelsea's Christopher Nkunku Deal

By Dylan McBennett
Trevoh Chalobah
Features/Opinions

Opinion: Trevoh Chalobah Has Relaunched His Chelsea Career

By Dylan McBennett
imago1017000956h
Match Coverage

Match Report: Chelsea Draw With Manchester United 1-1 In The Premier League

By Dylan McBennett
Thiago Silva v Manchester United
Match Coverage

Player Ratings As Chelsea Draw 1-1 With Manchester United

By Melissa Edwards
Casemiro Manchester United
Match Coverage

Watch: Manchester United's Casemiro Levels Late On To Rescue A Point Against Chelsea

By Owen Cummings
Jorginho Chelsea vs Manchester United
Match Coverage

Watch: Jorginho Scores Late Penalty Against Manchester United

By Owen Cummings
Reece James and Marcos Alonso vs Manchester United
Match Coverage

Chelsea vs Manchester United: Team News & Confirmed Lineups

By Owen Cummings