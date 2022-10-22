Report: Chelsea Urged To Make A Move For Ivan Toney

Chelsea will need an out and out striker for the next few years with the age of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, and Ivan Toney can certainly be that man. Manchester United would likely provide competition for the striker, and both clubs have been urged to make a move.

Toney has been in great form this season so far for Brentford, and nearly scored against Chelsea midweek but for the heroics of Kepa Arrizabalaga.

Ivan Toney would be a smart option for Chelsea, and they have been urged to make the move.

Chelsea have been urged to make a move for Ivan Toney. IMAGO / Focus Images

Peterbrough Chairman Darragh MacAnthony has urged Manchester United and Chelsea to make a move for Toney, and stated that he is less of a risk being a Premier League player then spending £100million on a player abroad.

“I’ll say this. Is there a better number nine at Chelsea? Is there a better number nine at Man United? Then let me ask you a question. If you were Man United and Chelsea and you can go and write a cheque for £100million and buy a player from Holland or a player from France and Italy and give them a year-and-a-half to acclimatise, are you going to write a cheque and buy one of the top three number nines in the Premier League, who is not even in the prime of his career".

Chelsea could do worse than making a move for Ivan Toney, and he would likely be available for around £50million from Brentford. A January window of Christopher Nkunku and Ivan Toney would certainly be brilliant business.

