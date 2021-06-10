Report: Chelsea 'Very Insistent' on Signing Harry Kane This Summer

Chelsea remain interested and keen on Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane this summer, according to reports.

The 27-year-old is considering his future at Spurs as he eyes winning team trophies, something Spurs have not won since 2008 after lifting the League Cup.

Kane has attracted interest from Manchester City and Chelsea with Pep Guardiola's men the firm favourites to land the England international should he leave north London.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Chelsea appear set on trying to land Borussia Dortmund forward Erling Haaland this summer and have already begun making contact with those involved over striking a possible deal.

However, Gianluca Di Marzio's report claims Chelsea are 'very insistent' on signing the Tottenham forward this summer.

The report states that Kane is the 'priority' over haaland this summer due to the deal with Dortmund being 'more difficult' due to the finances involved.

Chelsea's relationship with Spurs isn't brilliant following previous dealings and hijackings, as well as their rivalry due to both being from the English capital.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

A move which would see Kane make the short move across London is extremely unlikely but Chelsea do want a world-class centre-forward this summer in the transfer window. It is now more of a case of who they can get their hands on.

What Thomas Tuchel has said on summer acquisitions

“Two or three (signings) could be very, very good. It’s a constant thing to never deny change; that you always bring new energy, new guys who question the old beliefs, who challenge everybody in the training and in matches, so I think it’s a good thing.

"We don’t need another seven and another complete turnover because it’s also our job to keep on improving, because we have still a young squad and it’s not about stealing from them the chance to prove it again, that they are capable of growing and evolving. But we have some ideas, of course, to make the group stronger, and I think this can always be a positive thing to challenge all of us."

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube