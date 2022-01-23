Report: Chelsea 'Very Keen' on Ousmane Dembele & Prepared to Pay Loan Fee to Land Barcelona Star

Chelsea are ready to make a move to sign Barcelona winger Ousmane Dembele on loan until the end of the season, according to reports.

The 24-year-old is out of contract this summer and the Spanish side are ready to cash in on the France international this month instead of losing him for nothing in June.

Dembele has been issued an ultimatum by the Spanish side to find a new club before the end of the January transfer window, with several clubs showing interest, including Manchester United and Chelsea amid reports.

He has previously worked with Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel and as per Onda Cero, via Barca Universal, the Blues are 'very keen' on taking the winger on loan for the remainder of the 2021/22 campaign.

The report also claims that Chelsea are even willing to pay Barcelona a loan fee if Dembele does make the loan switch to Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea are not short of forwards with an array of attacking talent at Tuchel's disposal, however the German has found it difficult to find a trio this season who have hit it off.

Tuchel was asked about Dembele's situation but refused to get involved after hailing him as a 'top player'.

“He is a very good player when he is in his top level," said Tuchel on Friday. "I am very fortunate to have trained him in my time at Dortmund. It was only one year, it should have been longer. I needed to leave and he decided to leave.

From there we are not in closest contact, we met here and there because of his duties for the French national team and of course I was in Paris so this was more or less when they were preparing for national duties, it’s very close to Paris. This is where we met or exchanged some messages.

“He is in a situation (at Barcelona), I have no idea why or what the situation and detail is. I know how I feel about it when it’s about my players so it is better not to talk.”

