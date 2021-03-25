Report: Chelsea 'very unlikely' to sign Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund this summer

Chelsea are reportedly 'very unlikely' to sign Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund.

Thomas Tuchel's side are eyeing a new centre-forward this summer and Haaland is the number target for the Blues.

He has a £68 million release clause which is valid from next summer, however could leave this summer if Dortmund don't qualify for next season's Champions League after he made his future 'absolutely clear' to his agent, Mino Raiola.

A deal to sign Haaland this summer could cost in excess of £150 million with Chelsea, Manchester City and Real Madrid all showing interest. But as per BILD, Real are the favourites to sign the 20-year-old.

But they also claim that Dortmund would be 'very unlikely' to sell Haaland to Chelsea this summer.

After Tuchel's 'unpleasant' exit from Dortmund back in 2017, the hierarchy at the German club are unlikely to allow the Norwegian to head to west London.

Haaland offered an update on his future earlier this week insisting he wasn't concerned with all of the speculation.

"My future? I still have a three-year contract. I'm not worried about that."

Real have 'practically' signed Haaland, according to reports in Spain but the transfer saga is set to continue all the way into the summer.

