Report: Chelsea View New Mason Mount Contract As Important Priority

Rumours have circulated recently that contract talks between Chelsea and Mason Mount had stalled, after they had been ongoing since last year. The rumours coincided with Mount's poor form for Chelsea.
The England midfielder has 18 months left on his deal at Chelsea, and is yet to sign a new contract to extend that stay.
Mount is effectively the poster boy of Chelsea, and reports today are suggesting negotiations over a new contract are ongoing despite polarising rumours.
According to Fabrizio Romano, Chelsea view a new contract for Mason Mount as an important priority going forward, and talks regarding a new deal are very much ongoing.
Mount is a massive player for Chelsea, and seen as a huge part of the rebuild the club are expected to go through under Graham Potter and Todd Boehly in the coming months and years.
Discussions have been ongoing in regards to the deal, and while it's not complete, it's something Chelsea do have confidence that they will complete.
There are plans in place if they cannot come to an agreement, with Roma midfielder Lorenzo Pellegrini and Villarreal's Yeremy Pino two targets Chelsea have in mind, but they expect the deal to be signed and done.
Mount has a massive World Cup ahead of him where he's expected to play a huge part, and his Chelsea future will likely be decided after that.
