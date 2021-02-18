Report: Chelsea ‘vying intensely’ for Niklas Süle as future at Bayern Munich remains uncertain

Chelsea have been linked with a summer move for Bayern Munich defender Niklas Süle, with doubts surrounding his future at the club past this season.

The 25-year-old has been in and out of Hansi Flick's side this campaign, featuring 14 times in the Bundesliga so far, but has lost his cemented position at centre-back, having been positioned at right-back on several occasions this term.

The German, along with compatriot Jérôme Boateng, has been identified as an alternate option for the west London outfit in defence after the club missed out on RB Leipzig's Dayot Upamecano, who will join Bayern on a five-year deal this summer.

As per Munich based newspaper Abendzeitung, Blues boss Thomas Tuchel is 'vying intensely' for Süle, who is being chased by several clubs across Europe with his future at Bayern uncertain ahead of the summer.

However, the report does state that while the defender may leave Bayern in the summer, there remains a possibility that he may agree a contract extension with the club.

It has been suggested that Süle has his manager's [Hansi Flick] trust and that he feels at home at the Champions League holders. Moreover, the club haven't acted in a manner that would hint at a possible departure for Süle in the summer.

Though Upamecano's arrival will inevitably increase competition at the back next season, Süle remains relaxed about the situation while seeking to make himself an indispensable part of the defence in the coming months.

It may be worth mentioning however, that should he fail to seal a starting berth in the squad, Bayern could cash in on Süle in the summer, with his market value in the region of €48 million [$58 million].

Süle was previously thought to be 'drawn to England', with Chelsea having placed the German on their shortlist this summer, as they look to bolster their defensive options.

The Blues have missed out on Upamecano and with David Alaba reportedly having a verbal contract with Real Madrid, Tuchel could step up his efforts to land Süle at the end of the season.

