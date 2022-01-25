Report: Chelsea Waiting on Cesar Azpilicueta Decision Over Future Amid Barcelona Talks

Chelsea are waiting on club captain Cesar Azpilicueta to make a decision regarding his future as talks are ongoing between the Spaniard and Barcelona, according to reports.

The 32-year-old's deal at Chelsea expires at the end of the season, meaning that he can leave on a free transfer if he decides to depart.

As per Fabrizio Romano, Chelsea are waiting on Azpilicueta's final decision over his future.

The journalist wrote: "Barcelona are 'working to sign' Cesar Azpilicueta on a free transfer this summer. Talks are ongoing. A two-year contract, plus the option of a further year, has been proposed. Chelsea are waiting on Azpilicueta's final decision over future."

This comes after it was reported that the deal is 'done' and that the Spaniard will return to his home country to sign for Barcelona at the end of the season, ending a 10 year stay in London.

Back in December 2021, Thomas Tuchel was asked about Azpilicueta's future, revealing that he was not concerned about a potential departure.

"I don’t see any problem here. The situation between Azpi, me and the club is very clear. He is our captain. He has all possibilities to stay here as long as possible and become the legend he already is. He is a fantastic captain and a fantastic player." he said.

However, it appears that Chelsea could well be losing their captain as they await a confirmation on his decision before deciding the next step.

