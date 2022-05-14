Skip to main content

Report: Chelsea Waiting to Negotiate With Ivan Perisic After Thomas Tuchel Shows Interest

Chelsea are waiting to open negotiations with Inter forward Ivan Perisic after manager Thomas Tuchel showed an interest in the Serie A winger, according to reports.

The Croatian international has registered seven goals and six assists in his 33 appearances during this season's Serie A.

Perisic's contract will expire in June this year and after extension talks appeared to fall apart, he is expected to leave the Nerazzurri at the end of the current season.

As per Fabrizio Romano, Perisic is still yet to reach an agreement with any club, leaving his future up in the air as he searches for a club to join after he leaves Inter.

Romano goes on to report that Blues manager Thomas Tuchel has been a huge fan of the 33-year-old since January and is hoping to enter negotiations with the Serie A side when he can.

The report goes on to state that Inter are still hopeful to reach an agreement with their player, but they may be forced to raise their offer.

Chelsea already have a host of forwards in their ranks, with competition for a first team place becoming increasingly difficult.

The likes of Christian Pulisic, Hakim Ziyech and former Inter striker Romelu Lukaku have all been linked with moves away from west London.

As a result, Perisic will likely struggle to compete with the youth of Mason Mount, Kai Havertz and Timo Werner in Chelsea's front three. However, he could provide a different approach up top.

