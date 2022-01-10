Report: Chelsea Waiting Until Summer to Make Major Transfers

Chelsea will wait until the summer to make any major moves in the transfer market, according to reports.

Second in the Premier League, on the verge of reaching the Carabao Cup final, into the fourth round of the FA Cup and in the Champions League last-16, it's not been a bad start to the season for the European champions.

They've had their issues and disruptions courtesy of injuries and Covid problems within the squad, but Thomas Tuchel has managed to ride the storm to guide Chelsea into a positive position heading into the New Year.

IMAGO / Xinhua

Chelsea have issues at wing-back with Ben Chilwell (ACL) - out for the season - and Reece James (hamstring) - up to eight weeks - both sidelined

Tuchel is looking to resolve those issues with short-term solutions, with Emerson Palmieri hoped to be recalled but the Blues are still working on trying to convince a reluctant Lyon to agree to break the loan agreement.

But there won't be any major signings in January, it has now been revealed. As per Goal, Chelsea will wait to do any major business until at least the summer.

Declan Rice, Aurelien Tchouameni, Jules Kounde and Wesley Fofana are all on the Blues' transfer shortlist.

Chelsea tried to sign Kounde last summer but failed as they were unable to agree a fee with Sevilla despite the defender wanting to make the switch to the capital.

“Marina was in charge and she is the best person who can be in charge," admitted Tuchel back in September. “We were in contact and Petr Cech was in contact. Us three we knew about all the situations.

“We knew things can happen, things can happen late, and we were also very aware of the situation that, maybe, nothing happens at all.

IMAGO / AFLOSPORT

“I assured everybody that I’m also happy if we cannot bring a player in. We will find the solution within the squad. We will push players within the squad.

“But it was clear we tried for Kounde and Saul and it was very, very late, but it was a very, very smooth transfer window because I had full concentration on training and on my team.”

For now, Chelsea's main priority is to sort out the wing-back situation as well as the contracts of Antonio Rudiger, Cesar Azpilicueta and Andreas Christensen, all of whom are set to leave at the end of the season with their current deals set to expire at the end of June.

