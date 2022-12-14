Skip to main content
Report: Chelsea Want A Number Of Signings In January

IMAGO / NurPhoto

Report: Chelsea Want A Number Of Signings In January

Chelsea are looking to sign a number of players in the January transfer window.

The January transfer window can at times be a tricky place to sign players. Clubs are more reluctant to sell with a portion of the season left, and player's are notoriously over priced.

Chelsea however are looking to do a lot of business in the window. Missing out on top four will affect the signings they could make in the summer, and they are adamant they do not want that to happen.

A number of signings could come into the club in the January window.

Memphis Depay

Memphis Depay could be a target for Chelsea.

According to Simon Phillips, Chelsea are looking to bring three or four players into the club in January. The club are targeting a number of targets with the hopes of signing them.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The club need to sign a new striker after the injury to Armando Broja, and that will be an area to watch out for. Memphis Depay and Cristiano Ronaldo are rumoured targets.

Midfield is another position the club are looking to strengthen. Moises Caicedo is a possibility, while the club has been exploring a move for Southampton's Romeo Lavia.

Josko Gvardiol

Chelsea could try to sign Josko Gvardiol in January.

Josko Gvardiol is also a player the club could look to sign in January, although a summer move does seem much more likely for the Croatian defender.

A busy month expected for Chelsea, and they will be hoping they can get all their top targets in the window.

Read More Chelsea Stories:

Josko Gvardiol
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Are Working On Josko Gvardiol Deal

By Dylan McBennett
Cristiano Ronaldo
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Will Sign A New Striker In January

By Dylan McBennett
Armando Broja
News

Report: Armando Broja Out For Season

By Stephen Smith
Youssoufa Moukoko
Transfer News

Report: Dortmund 'Don't Want' To Sell Youssoufa Moukoko

By Stephen Smith
Dusan Vlahovic
Transfer News

Report: Dusan Vlahovic Could Leave Juventus Amid Chelsea Interest

By Dylan McBennett
Diego Moreira
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Interested In Signing Benfica's Diego Moreira

By Dylan McBennett
Rafael Leao
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea May Push For Rafael Leao In January

By Dylan McBennett
Memphis Depay
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Will Look To Sign A Striker In January

By Dylan McBennett