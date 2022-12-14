Report: Chelsea Want A Number Of Signings In January

The January transfer window can at times be a tricky place to sign players. Clubs are more reluctant to sell with a portion of the season left, and player's are notoriously over priced.

Chelsea however are looking to do a lot of business in the window. Missing out on top four will affect the signings they could make in the summer, and they are adamant they do not want that to happen.

A number of signings could come into the club in the January window.

Memphis Depay could be a target for Chelsea. IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

According to Simon Phillips, Chelsea are looking to bring three or four players into the club in January. The club are targeting a number of targets with the hopes of signing them.

The club need to sign a new striker after the injury to Armando Broja, and that will be an area to watch out for. Memphis Depay and Cristiano Ronaldo are rumoured targets.

Midfield is another position the club are looking to strengthen. Moises Caicedo is a possibility, while the club has been exploring a move for Southampton's Romeo Lavia.

Chelsea could try to sign Josko Gvardiol in January. IMAGO / Christian Schroedter

Josko Gvardiol is also a player the club could look to sign in January, although a summer move does seem much more likely for the Croatian defender.

A busy month expected for Chelsea, and they will be hoping they can get all their top targets in the window.

