Report: Chelsea Want Enzo Fernandez And Declan Rice

Many felt when Chelsea registered a proper interest in Enzo Fernandez that it would signal an end to their pursuit of Declan Rice, but this is not the case what so ever. Chelsea want both midfielders.

Enzo Fernandez has always been a target for Chelsea but the club have only decided to move for the player now. The Blue's however do not want to pay his release clause, with the summer transfer of Rice likely the reason why.

The club are currently working on a deal for the Benfica midfielder.

Chelsea want to sign both Enzo Fernandez and Declan Rice. IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

According to Simon Phillips, Chelsea want to sign both Declan Rice and Enzo Fernandez, and signing one does not mean the club will end their pursuit of the other.

Chelsea are currently in talks with Benfica over a potential transfer for Enzo, but they are reluctant at the moment to pay his release clause.

The reason Chelsea do not want to pay the release clause of Enzo Fernandez is due to the fact a release clause is a one off payment. The club would rather pay in installments due to financial fair play.

Chelsea are expected to move for Declan Rice in the summer. IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

Signing both Declan Rice and Fernandez would likely cost around £200million, and Chelsea will need to make sure them payments are payed in a package deal.

The chance of having the two in midfield together considering their age and quality would set Chelsea up for years to come, and it is something the club are adamant they can make happen.

