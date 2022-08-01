Report: Chelsea Want Manchester City Target Marc Cucurella

Brighton left-back Marc Cucurella has handed in a transfer request to leave the club this summer, and with Manchester City hot on his tail, Chelsea have another tough pursuit on their hands.

The Blues had initially set a five-man minimum goal this transfer window but having only so far secured Raheem Sterling and Kalidou Koulibaly, and with exactly a month left, they are a bit behind on schedule.

Cucurella with a throw in. IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

Thomas Tuchel has already announced that he'd like to bring in at least two more defenders, which reportedly includes a wing-back, but following the collapse of the Jules Kounde deal, it's appearing increasingly difficult to get the players they want.

Now, they are going for City's target Cucurella who, according to a report from Daily Mail journalist Craig Hope, is 'extremely keen' to play under Pep Guardiola with the Citizens already offering around £35m for the Spaniard.

However, Brighton value the 24-year-old at £50m so a deal with the Premier League Champions has stalled allowing Chelsea to open talks, whilst internally discussing a potential swap-deal, according to Nathan Gissing.

N'Golo Kante taking on Cucurella. IMAGO / Sportimage

The West Londoners will be hoping to get their second defender of the summer and succeed where they're previously failed, and finally beat out competition for their man.

