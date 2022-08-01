Skip to main content

Report: Chelsea Want Manchester City Target Marc Cucurella

Brighton left-back Marc Cucurella has handed in a transfer request to leave the club this summer, and with Manchester City hot on his tail, Chelsea have another tough pursuit on their hands. 

The Blues had initially set a five-man minimum goal this transfer window but having only so far secured Raheem Sterling and Kalidou Koulibaly, and with exactly a month left, they are a bit behind on schedule. 

Marc Cucurella

Cucurella with a throw in. 

Thomas Tuchel has already announced that he'd like to bring in at least two more defenders, which reportedly includes a wing-back, but following the collapse of the Jules Kounde deal, it's appearing increasingly difficult to get the players they want. 

Now, they are going for City's target Cucurella who, according to a report from Daily Mail journalist Craig Hope, is 'extremely keen' to play under Pep Guardiola with the Citizens already offering around £35m for the Spaniard. 

However, Brighton value the 24-year-old at £50m so a deal with the Premier League Champions has stalled allowing Chelsea to open talks, whilst internally discussing a potential swap-deal, according to Nathan Gissing.

Marc Cucurella

N'Golo Kante taking on Cucurella. 

The West Londoners will be hoping to get their second defender of the summer and succeed where they're previously failed, and finally beat out competition for their man.

