Report: Chelsea Want To Keep French Midfielder N'Golo Kante

N'Golo Kante's contract situation has been up in the air for a number of weeks at Chelsea now, and the situation has not been helped by the fact he hasn't played since the Tottenham game on the 14th of August.

A recurring hamstring injury has hampered the midfielders season, and that is in the back of Chelsea's mind when it comes to the situation with the player's new contract.

The club ideally want to keep Kante, but it will all depend on his fitness in the second-half of the season.

Chelsea want to keep N'Golo Kante. IMAGO / PA Images

According to Simon Phillips, the ideal situation for Chelsea is to keep hold of N'Golo Kante, but it will all ultimately depend on whether the player can prove his fitness in the second section of the season.

Kante missed out on the France squad due to his recurring hamstring injury, and due to his age and recent injury record, Chelsea are worried about offering him a new deal in case nothing improves fitness wise.

N'Golo Kante will have to prove his fitness to Chelsea in the second half of the season. IMAGO / PA Images

The player wants to stay as he is happy in London, but the club want to see whether he can prove his fitness when teams return after the World Cup.

Talks are way off for both parties at the moment, but there is an understanding that if Kante can stay fit, Chelsea will be interested in keeping him on and signing a new contract.

