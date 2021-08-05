Report: Chelsea Want to Seal Romelu Lukaku Transfer in Time for Super Cup Clash vs Villarreal

Chelsea are looking to seal a move for Romelu Lukaku in the next few days to have him available for their UEFA Super Cup fixture against Villarreal next Wednesday, according to reports.

Lukaku is on the verge of returning to west London this summer with a new bid in excess of £100 million expected to be made soon by Chelsea.

Chelsea have agreed personal terms with Lukaku over a five-year contract and now all that is left is for the clubs to agree a transfer fee.

Developments have occurred quickly since the start of the week and Chelsea are hoping to end negotiations to make Lukaku's return official by the end of the week.

As per Belgian journalist Kristof Terreur, Chelsea are looking to close a deal within the next two to three days for the 28-year-old.

Gazzetta dello Sport in Italy have revealed this is because Tuchel wants to have Lukaku available for selection next Wednesday when they travel to Belfast for the UEFA Super Cup to face Villarreal.

Tuchel remained coy on the move after he refused to comment on the Belgian.

"I will not talk about players who don't play in my squad. Romelu Lukaku is a fantastic player but he's an Inter player and, with all due respect, I will not talk about him in this situation."

The Chelsea boss has spoken to the board about possible targets but wouldn't give any indication on who they may be.

He added: "The board isn't offering players, that's not how it works so far. We talk to the board about players, have our own opinions, and the scouts have their opinions too. In the end we target players who in all our opinion could make our squad stronger, which is quite a challenge to find. And we're not only talking about talent but attitude because we have a strong squad.

"There are some players that we think they can be a good target and improvement in our squad. I will not comment on names as I don't like it when other coaches speak about my players. So hopefully you understand that."

