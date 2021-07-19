Report: Chelsea Would Prefer to Sell Davide Zappacosta Amid Inter Milan Loan Interest

Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search

Report: Chelsea Want to Sell Zappacosta Amid Inter Loan Interest

The Blues would prefer a permanent move for the Italian.
Author:
Publish date:

Inter Milan could find it difficult to secure Davide Zappacosta from Chelsea this sumemr as the Italians would like to take him on loan, whilst Chelsea are only interested in offloading the wing-back permanently, according to reports.

Zappacosta has previously been linked with the Italian Champions following a succesful loan spell at Genoa.

As per Corriere dello Sport via Sempre Inter, Inter could face problems in securing Zappacosta on loan as Chelsea only want to sell the Italian.

sipa_34044226

The Italian's first choice right-back to replace the outgoing Achraf Hakimi is Arsenal's Hector Bellerin, but if they cannot land the Spaniard then they will turn to the Chelsea man Zappacosta.

Zappacosta is thought to be a player that Inter Sporting Director Piero Ausilio admires and has followed throughout his career with Inter set to make a move for the Italian.

Fellow Italian club Fiorentina have also declared their interest in Zappacosta, who would prefer a move to Inter Milan.

sipa_34044198

It has previously been reported that Chelsea were in talks about offering Zappacosta to Inter Milan in a deal for Hakimi, but with the Moroccan choosing Paris Saint-Germain, this deal will not happen.

However, Inter still wish to bring Zappacosta to the club in an initial loan deal, which Chelsea could refuse.

Zappacosta played 25 games last season, scoring four goals and recording two assists.

With a year left on his Chelsea contract, now is the time to sell the defender as interest hots up for his signature with the Italian becoming a free agent next season.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

sipa_33477829
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Would Prefer to Sell Davide Zappacosta Amid Inter Milan Loan Interest

sipa_33382907
Transfer News

Report: Newcastle United Discuss Conor Gallagher Loan Move

0_Thiago-Silva-and-Jorginho
News

Thiago Silva Sends Chelsea Teammate Jorginho Message After Euro 2020 Triumph

Tuchel confused
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Have Raised £50M in Player Sales This Summer

pjimage (8)
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Considering Centre-Back Signing - Niklas Sule and Ben White are Options

pjimage (7)
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Considering Move for Wayne Hennessey and Marcus Bettinelli, Who Rejected Blues Previously

pjimage (39)
News

Official: Chelsea Sign Initial Two-Year Deal With Sponsor Zapp

sipa_33050344 (1)
Transfer News

Report: Reports of Callum Hudson-Odoi Being Involved in Potential Haaland Swap Deal Rubbished