Report: Chelsea Would Prefer to Sell Davide Zappacosta Amid Inter Milan Loan Interest

The Blues would prefer a permanent move for the Italian.

Inter Milan could find it difficult to secure Davide Zappacosta from Chelsea this sumemr as the Italians would like to take him on loan, whilst Chelsea are only interested in offloading the wing-back permanently, according to reports.

Zappacosta has previously been linked with the Italian Champions following a succesful loan spell at Genoa.

As per Corriere dello Sport via Sempre Inter, Inter could face problems in securing Zappacosta on loan as Chelsea only want to sell the Italian.

The Italian's first choice right-back to replace the outgoing Achraf Hakimi is Arsenal's Hector Bellerin, but if they cannot land the Spaniard then they will turn to the Chelsea man Zappacosta.

Zappacosta is thought to be a player that Inter Sporting Director Piero Ausilio admires and has followed throughout his career with Inter set to make a move for the Italian.

Fellow Italian club Fiorentina have also declared their interest in Zappacosta, who would prefer a move to Inter Milan.

It has previously been reported that Chelsea were in talks about offering Zappacosta to Inter Milan in a deal for Hakimi, but with the Moroccan choosing Paris Saint-Germain, this deal will not happen.

However, Inter still wish to bring Zappacosta to the club in an initial loan deal, which Chelsea could refuse.

Zappacosta played 25 games last season, scoring four goals and recording two assists.

With a year left on his Chelsea contract, now is the time to sell the defender as interest hots up for his signature with the Italian becoming a free agent next season.

