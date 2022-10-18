Skip to main content
Report: Chelsea Want To Sign Arsenal's Bukayo Saka

IMAGO / TT

Report: Chelsea Want To Sign Arsenal's Bukayo Saka

Chelsea want to sign Arsenal starboy Bukayo Saka in the coming months.

Bukayo Saka is everything that's good about Arsenal football club, but Chelsea are planning on making him everything that's good about Chelsea football club. The Blue's are interested in hijacking Saka's new Arsenal contract, and convincing him to sign for the enemy.

It is unlikely Saka would ever leave Arsenal, especially not for Chelsea, but the motto seems to be if you don't try you'll never know.

Chelsea are hopeful they can change the mind of the young man, and make him commit to Stamford Bridge instead of the Emirates.

Chelsea want to sign Bukayo Saka from Arsenal.

Chelsea want to sign Bukayo Saka from Arsenal.

According to Ben Jacobs, Chelsea want to put forward a better contract offer to Buakyo Saka than Arsenal have put on the table for him. Arsenal are offering Saka a new deal, but Chelsea are tempted to hijack it.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

This news is also reported by Simon Phillips, who clarifies he has heard similar surrounding the story recently.

Whatever fee Arsenal currently value Bukayo Saka at, would be doubled if Chelsea made an offer for him at any stage during the next couple of months.

Bukayo Saka

Bukayo Saka is unlikely to agree to join Chelsea.

Arseanl are currently top of the league and have lost one game all season against Manchester United, there is no reason Saka would leave the club he grew up at, but Chelsea are at least convinced they can try.

Todd Boehly has interest in the player, and is keen on trying to hijack the deal with Arsenal.

Read More Chelsea Stories

Jonathan David
Transfer News

Report: Jonathan David Could Be Chelsea's Rafael Leao Alternative

By Dylan McBennett
Hakim Ziyech
Transfer News

Report: No Meeting Took Place Between Hakim Ziyech And AC Milan

By Dylan McBennett
Kepa Arrizabalaga and Graham Potter
Match Coverage

Graham Potter Confirms Chelsea Team News Ahead Of Brentford Trip

By Melissa Edwards
Jess Carter vs Manchester City
News

UEFA Euros Winner Jess Carter Extends Chelsea Contract

By Melissa Edwards
Mason Mount
Match Coverage

Premier League Match Preview: Brentford Vs Chelsea

By Luka Foley
Ivan Toney vs Chelsea
Match Coverage

Chelsea Set Out To Avoid Another 4-1 Beating From Brentford

By Melissa Edwards
Cesar Azpilicueta and Rico Henry
Match Coverage

Premier League: Where to Watch Brentford vs Chelsea

By Melissa Edwards
Johnathan David
Transfer News

Report: Graham Potter Wants To Sign Lille's Johnathan David

By Luka Foley