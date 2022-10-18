Report: Chelsea Want To Sign Arsenal's Bukayo Saka

Bukayo Saka is everything that's good about Arsenal football club, but Chelsea are planning on making him everything that's good about Chelsea football club. The Blue's are interested in hijacking Saka's new Arsenal contract, and convincing him to sign for the enemy.

It is unlikely Saka would ever leave Arsenal, especially not for Chelsea, but the motto seems to be if you don't try you'll never know.

Chelsea are hopeful they can change the mind of the young man, and make him commit to Stamford Bridge instead of the Emirates.

Chelsea want to sign Bukayo Saka from Arsenal.

According to Ben Jacobs, Chelsea want to put forward a better contract offer to Buakyo Saka than Arsenal have put on the table for him. Arsenal are offering Saka a new deal, but Chelsea are tempted to hijack it.

This news is also reported by Simon Phillips, who clarifies he has heard similar surrounding the story recently.

Whatever fee Arsenal currently value Bukayo Saka at, would be doubled if Chelsea made an offer for him at any stage during the next couple of months.

Bukayo Saka is unlikely to agree to join Chelsea.

Arseanl are currently top of the league and have lost one game all season against Manchester United, there is no reason Saka would leave the club he grew up at, but Chelsea are at least convinced they can try.

Todd Boehly has interest in the player, and is keen on trying to hijack the deal with Arsenal.

