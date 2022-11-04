Report: Chelsea Want To Sign Moises Caicedo In January

Chelsea are poised to spend in January, and to improve a squad like the one they currently have, they are going to have to spend big.

Brighton didn't spend big on Moises Caicedo when they signed him from Independiente for £4.5million, but they are set to sell the midfielder for big money.

Chelsea have heavy interest in Moises Caicedo, and the blue's are now reported to want to sign him in January.

Chelsea want to sign Moises Caicedo in January. IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

According to Turkish journalist Ekrem Konur, Chelsea want to sign Moises Caicedo in January, and they may even try to complete a double swoop over the Seagull's by signing Leandro Trossard at the same time.

Chelsea have already taken Brighton's manager Graham Potter, and now they're looking to complete the hat-trick by taking two of their best players.

Moises Caicedo has interest from all over the Premier League at the minute. The Ecuador midfielder is putting in performance's beyond his years in midfield, and is a the real engine of a very impressive Brighton team.

Chelsea want a dynamic midfielder, and Caicedo fits that mold. Brighton are notoriously tough to deal with in negotiations, but Chelsea may have the formula considering how quick the Marc Cucurella negotiations went.

Caicedo is tipped to move from Brighton next summer, but Chelsea may try and test the waters to see if he can move in January.

