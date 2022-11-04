Skip to main content
Report: Chelsea Want To Sign Moises Caicedo In January

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

Report: Chelsea Want To Sign Moises Caicedo In January

Chelsea want to sign Brighton midfielder Moises Caicedo in January.

Chelsea are poised to spend in January, and to improve a squad like the one they currently have, they are going to have to spend big.

Brighton didn't spend big on Moises Caicedo when they signed him from Independiente for £4.5million, but they are set to sell the midfielder for big money.

Chelsea have heavy interest in Moises Caicedo, and the blue's are now reported to want to sign him in January.

Moises Caicedo

Chelsea want to sign Moises Caicedo in January.

According to Turkish journalist Ekrem Konur, Chelsea want to sign Moises Caicedo in January, and they may even try to complete a double swoop over the Seagull's by signing Leandro Trossard at the same time.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Chelsea have already taken Brighton's manager Graham Potter, and now they're looking to complete the hat-trick by taking two of their best players.

Moises Caicedo has interest from all over the Premier League at the minute. The Ecuador midfielder is putting in performance's beyond his years in midfield, and is a the real engine of a very impressive Brighton team.

Chelsea want a dynamic midfielder, and Caicedo fits that mold. Brighton are notoriously tough to deal with in negotiations, but Chelsea may have the formula considering how quick the Marc Cucurella negotiations went.

Caicedo is tipped to move from Brighton next summer, but Chelsea may try and test the waters to see if he can move in January. 

Read More Chelsea Stories

N'Golo Kante
Transfer News

Report: Antonio Conte Interested In Signing N'Golo Kante For Tottenham

By Dylan McBennett
Kvicha Kvaratshelia
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Target Kvicha Kvaratskhelia Could Be Valued At €100million

By Dylan McBennett
Declan Rice
Transfer News

Report: Liverpool To Rival Chelsea For Declan Rice

By Dylan McBennett
Patrick Schick
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Have Interest In Bayer Leverkusen's Patrick Schick

By Dylan McBennett
Ben Chilwell
News

Report: Chelsea Fear Ben Chilwell Could Be Out For Three Months

By Melissa Edwards
Ben Chilwell
News

Report: Ben Chilwell A Doubt For World Cup Through Injury

By Luka Foley
Noah Okafor
Transfer News

Report: Noah Okafor Addresses Future Amid Chelsea Links

By Dylan McBennett
Ben Chilwell celebrating with Denis Zakaria v Dinamo
News

Chelsea Injury Update: Ben Chilwell And Denis Zakaria

By Dylan McBennett