Report: Chelsea Want To Sign RB Leipzig Defender Josko Gvardiol Next Summer

The search for a Thiago Silva replacement is definitely something Chelsea have not are not giving up on, and Josko Gvardiol seems to be the man they feel is the adequate replacement.

Chelsea failed with a late bid for Gvardiol in the summer, but have stayed vigilant on his situation and believe they can land him next summer. It will take a hefty price, but Todd Bohely is ready to invest.

Gvardiol is one of the most highly sought after defenders in the world, and the Croatian would improve Chelsea significantly.

Chelsea want to sign Josko Gvardiol next summer. IMAGO / motivio

According to Simon Phillips, Chelsea are targeting RB Leipzig defender Josko Gvardiol for next summer, as they look to sign a defender to replace the iconic Thiago Silva at the back.

Silva is 39 next year, and Chelsea believe now is an adequate time to look for a replacement for the Brazilian. Gvaridol is not a new target, and has been admired by the club for a long time.

Chelsea are already doing business with RB Leipzig with Christopher Nkunku, and there have been reports that Josko Gvardiol's negotiations are also ongoing in the background.

Josko Gvardiol could leave RB Leipzig next summer. IMAGO / Christian Schroedter

Chelsea also have interest in a man that hasn't even played for the club yet in Benjamin Sesko, so Chelsea could really look to raid the German club in the coming months.

Gvardiol looks like a deal that could happen, and it's certainly one to keep an eye on.

