Report: Chelsea 'Want to Sign' Real Madrid Defender Eder Militao

Chelsea 'want to sign' Real Madrid centre-back Eder Militao in the summer, according to reports.

The Blues will be keen to bring in new defensive recruits as the likes of Cesar Azpilicueta, Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen could all leave at the end of the season.

Thomas Tuchel's World Champions have been linked with a variety of centre-backs as they look to prepare for the next season already.

IMAGO / NurPhoto

According to Mario Cortegana, via Madrid Xtra, Chelsea are really keen to bring Militao to west London.

It is believed that the Blues have requested a meeting with him to discuss a potential move and it could take place in the 'near future'.

However Militao's priority is said to be Real Madrid, and this could remain the case despite interest from elsewhere.

Previous reports also backed up the link between the Brazilian and Chelsea, with the latter suggested to have the defender in their 'future plans'.

IMAGO / Pressinphoto

Militao joined the La Liga giants in 2019 from Portuguese side Porto and he has since made 75 appearances for them in all competitions, with four goals and three assists to his name.

Nearly half of those features for Madrid have come this season, with the 24-year-old amassing 34 appearances so far in the current campaign.

He is not the first centre-back to have been linked with a move to the European Champions, with Jules Kounde being heavily speculated to have joined the Blues last summer.

However despite a move failing to materialise, Chelsea have made him a priority signing and his current side Sevilla are believed to be seeking his potential replacement.

