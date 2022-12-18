Skip to main content
Report: Chelsea Want To Sign Two New Midfielders

IMAGO / PA Images

Report: Chelsea Want To Sign Two New Midfielders

Chelsea would like to bring in two new midfielders over the next few months.

With N'Golo Kante and Jorginho's Chelsea future currently up in limbo at the moment, the club are looking at what they can do to replace them two members of the squad.

The club need to move forward and build for the future, and are aiming to exactly that with their plans over the next few months when it comes to the midfield position.

Chelsea want to bring in two new midfielders, and one of those could come in January.

N'Golo Kante & Jorginho

One of N'Golo Kante and Jorginho is expected to leave.

According to Simon Phillips, Chelsea would like to sign two new midfielders to lessen the expected blow of N'Golo Kante and Jorginho leaving. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

While it is not confirmed that both players are leaving, it's expected that at least one of them will set off for ventures new. The club would like to be prepared for that event.

Declan Rice is certainly the main target and has been for some time, but there are other targets for the second midfielder that the club are aiming to sign.

Romeo Lavia & Roberto Firmino

Romeo Lavia is a long standing target for Chelsea.

Edson Alvarez has been a target since the summer, and so too has Romeo Lavia. Chelsea had bids rejected for both players in August.

Other targets like Moises Caicedo and Sofyan Amrabat are also players to keep an eye on as the blue's look to strengthen the squad. It could be a midfielder in January and then a pursuit for Declan Rice in the summer.

Read More Chelsea Stories:

Ismael Bennacer
Transfer News

Report: Liverpool To Meet With Entourage Of Chelsea Target Ismael Bennacer

By Dylan McBennett
Frenkie De Jong
Transfer News

Report: Manchester United Remain Interested In Chelsea Target Frenkie De Jong

By Dylan McBennett
Josko Gvardiol
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Could Sign Piero Hincapie From Bayer Leverkusen

By Dylan McBennett
Moises Caicedo
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea And Liverpool Interested In Moises Caicedo

By Dylan McBennett
Ousmane Dembele
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Could Move For Barcelona Winger Ousmane Dembele

By Dylan McBennett
Youssoufa Moukoko
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Are Leading The Race For Youssoufa Moukoko

By Dylan McBennett
Callum Hudson-Odoi
Transfer News

Report: Callum Hudson-Odoi Will Not Return To Chelsea In January

By Dylan McBennett
Vitor Roque
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Monitoring Vitor Roque From Athletico Paranaense

By Dylan McBennett