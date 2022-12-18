Report: Chelsea Want To Sign Two New Midfielders

With N'Golo Kante and Jorginho's Chelsea future currently up in limbo at the moment, the club are looking at what they can do to replace them two members of the squad.

The club need to move forward and build for the future, and are aiming to exactly that with their plans over the next few months when it comes to the midfield position.

Chelsea want to bring in two new midfielders, and one of those could come in January.

One of N'Golo Kante and Jorginho is expected to leave. IMAGO / PA Images

According to Simon Phillips, Chelsea would like to sign two new midfielders to lessen the expected blow of N'Golo Kante and Jorginho leaving.

While it is not confirmed that both players are leaving, it's expected that at least one of them will set off for ventures new. The club would like to be prepared for that event.

Declan Rice is certainly the main target and has been for some time, but there are other targets for the second midfielder that the club are aiming to sign.

Romeo Lavia is a long standing target for Chelsea. IMAGO / Colorsport

Edson Alvarez has been a target since the summer, and so too has Romeo Lavia. Chelsea had bids rejected for both players in August.

Other targets like Moises Caicedo and Sofyan Amrabat are also players to keep an eye on as the blue's look to strengthen the squad. It could be a midfielder in January and then a pursuit for Declan Rice in the summer.

