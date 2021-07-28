Report: Thomas Tuchel Wanted Defensive Reinforcements as Chelsea Targeted Four Players Before Jules Kounde

The four players Chelsea looked at in defence have been revealed.

Chelsea looked at four defenders this summer as Thomas Tuchel prioritised signing a left-sided centre back, according to reports.

The Blues are set to sign Jules Kounde from Sevilla with Kurt Zouma potentially going in the other directon.

As per Nizaar Kinsella, Chelsea looked at Paris Saint-Germain pair Marquinhos and Presnel Kimpembe, whilst Bayern Munich defender Niklas Sule was on the 'list' alongside Ibrahim Konate, who joined Liverpool.

Chelsea had monitored several top centre-halves as they looked to back Tuchel following the Champions League win.

The Blues have previously been linked with Sule, who has just one year remaining on his Bayern Munich contract.

It had also been reported that Chelsea were considering making a move for PSG and Brazil defender Marquinhos, with Marina Granovskaia identifying the 27-year-old, who previously worked with Tuchel at PSG, as a target.

It had been said that the Blues were 'keeping an eye' on Marquinhos' club teammate Kimpembe too, who found his position in Paris under threat due to the signing of Sergio Ramos.

Tuchel would've welcomed the French international to the club, but needed to offload players before making a bid.

Konate was also on the list of players wanted by Chelsea before the defender chose to move to Liverpool this summer.

It appears that Chelsea have finally got their man though, as Sevilla defender Kounde has agreed to move to Chelsea, and is happy with the financial package. All that remains is for a fee to be settled with the Spanish club, who could take Kurt Zouma in a player-plus-cash deal.

