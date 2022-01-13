Report: Chelsea Wary of Committing Significant Resources to Sign a New Left Wing-Back

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel is wary of committing too many financial resources to signing a new left wing-back in Ben Chilwell's absence, according to reports.

The 25-year-old is likely to be out of action for most of the remainder of the 2021/22 season due to an ACL injury that he suffered earlier in the season against Juventus.

In his absence, the Blues have been linked with a variety of left-back options, but no conclusion has been come to yet.

The Athletic reports that the Blues are reluctant to splash out too much money in January to sign a new left wing-back when the situation will likely resolve itself at the end of the season when Ben Chilwell returns from injury.

With the west London side keen lacking in options on the left side of the field, they have been forced to improvise in recent weeks.

The likes of Christian Pulisic, Callum Hudson-Odoi, Saúl Ñíguez and more recently Malang Sarr have all been forced to cover Chelsea's only available left-back Marcos Alonso in his position.

The report goes on to state that Thomas Tuchel's preferred January solution is to recall Emerson Palmieri back from his season-long loan at Lyon, but it is easier said than done.

Lyon rejected the Blues' first two attempts to recall the player and may be forced to offer some form of financial compensation to bring him back.

Barcelona's Sergiño Dest is another option that the Blues are looking into but Xavi's side have reportedly set their asking price at €20 million, which may not please Thomas Tuchel.

