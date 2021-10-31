Skip to main content
    • October 31, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Report: Chelsea Watching Over Possible Move for Eden Hazard

    Author:

    Chelsea are believed to be watching over the situation of Eden Hazard that could see him return to the club, according to reports. 

    The Belgian is currently at Real Madrid, joining in 2019 after enjoying seven successful years at the Blues. 

    However, he has struggled for game time this season and a move back to west London could be a possibility. 

    sipa_26611469

    According to Mundo Deportivo via Sport Witness, Chelsea are 'very attentive' to Hazard's situation at Los Blancos.

    A move for the winger could be made in the January transfer window should he continue to play little game time in Madrid.

    Manager and former Blues boss Carlo Ancelotti is also believed to have claimed he would not stand in the way of Hazard should he want to leave.

    Read More

    sipa_35801675

    The Belgian joined Chelsea from Lille in 2012 at just 21-years-old and he soon went on to enjoy a very successful career at the west London side. 

    Hazard was instrumental in the Blues' Premier League title wins in the 14/15 and 16/17 seasons, which soon generated interest from other clubs across Europe. He also collected winners' medals in the FA Cup, League Cup and Europa League.

    His final game in blue saw him score twice against Arsenal in the 4-1 Europa League final win in 2019, totalling 110 goals and 92 assists in 352 games before leaving for Spain.

    He is widely regarded as one of the best players to have ever featured for the club thanks to his consistently impressive performances on the pitch.

    More Chelsea Coverage

    Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

    sipa_33147794
    Transfer News

    Report: Chelsea Watching Over Possible Move for Eden Hazard

    57 seconds ago
    sipa_35393989
    News

    Carlo Ancelotti Drops Major Eden Hazard Transfer Hint Amid Chelsea Interest

    30 minutes ago
    sipa_35836532
    News

    'Puts us in a Strong Position' - Reece James Reveals Importance of Newcastle Win

    1 hour ago
    sipa_26611469
    Transfer News

    Report: Chelsea's Stance on Eden Hazard Return Revealed Amid Newcastle United Interest

    1 hour ago
    sipa_35664927 (1)
    News

    'He Came to Support me' - Jorginho Reveals Why Reece James Didn't Take Penalty Against Newcastle

    2 hours ago
    sipa_35665630 (2)
    News

    Antonio Rudiger Declares He is 'Happy' at Chelsea Amid PSG, Real Madrid & Liverpool Interest

    2 hours ago
    sipa_35801675
    Transfer News

    Report: Chelsea Paying Close Attention to Eden Hazard's Real Madrid Situation

    3 hours ago
    sipa_35834539
    News

    'The Wing-back is Allowed to Attack the Half Space' - Thomas Tuchel Comments Chelsea's Wing-backs

    3 hours ago