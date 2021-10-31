Report: Chelsea Watching Over Possible Move for Eden Hazard

Chelsea are believed to be watching over the situation of Eden Hazard that could see him return to the club, according to reports.

The Belgian is currently at Real Madrid, joining in 2019 after enjoying seven successful years at the Blues.

However, he has struggled for game time this season and a move back to west London could be a possibility.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

According to Mundo Deportivo via Sport Witness, Chelsea are 'very attentive' to Hazard's situation at Los Blancos.

A move for the winger could be made in the January transfer window should he continue to play little game time in Madrid.

Manager and former Blues boss Carlo Ancelotti is also believed to have claimed he would not stand in the way of Hazard should he want to leave.

(Photo by Oscar Barroso / IPA/Sipa USA)

The Belgian joined Chelsea from Lille in 2012 at just 21-years-old and he soon went on to enjoy a very successful career at the west London side.

Hazard was instrumental in the Blues' Premier League title wins in the 14/15 and 16/17 seasons, which soon generated interest from other clubs across Europe. He also collected winners' medals in the FA Cup, League Cup and Europa League.

His final game in blue saw him score twice against Arsenal in the 4-1 Europa League final win in 2019, totalling 110 goals and 92 assists in 352 games before leaving for Spain.

He is widely regarded as one of the best players to have ever featured for the club thanks to his consistently impressive performances on the pitch.

More Chelsea Coverage



Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube